Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 46, Willowbrook 44

Bloomington 64, Jacksonville 35

Chicago (Lane) 40, OPRF 25

Christopher 52, Herrin 26

East Alton-Wood River 49, Maryville Christian 48

Fenwick 54, Lincoln Park 26

Galesburg 54, United Township High School 40

Harrisburg 56, Marion 54

Lake Park 63, St. Charles East 45

Lake Zurich 61, Huntley 49

Maroa-Forsyth 67, Macon Meridian 22

Massac County 56, Murray, Ky. 30

Ottawa 50, Morris 22

Putnam County 43, Mendota 40

Quincy 53, Sterling 34

Quincy Notre Dame 57, Mendon Unity 53

Rock Island Alleman 59, Moline 47

Rockridge 20, Monmouth United 15

St. Viator 62, Vernon Hills 54

York 49, Downers North 38

___

