Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 46, Willowbrook 44
Bloomington 64, Jacksonville 35
Chicago (Lane) 40, OPRF 25
Christopher 52, Herrin 26
East Alton-Wood River 49, Maryville Christian 48
Fenwick 54, Lincoln Park 26
Galesburg 54, United Township High School 40
Harrisburg 56, Marion 54
Lake Park 63, St. Charles East 45
Lake Zurich 61, Huntley 49
Maroa-Forsyth 67, Macon Meridian 22
Massac County 56, Murray, Ky. 30
Ottawa 50, Morris 22
Putnam County 43, Mendota 40
Quincy 53, Sterling 34
Quincy Notre Dame 57, Mendon Unity 53
Rock Island Alleman 59, Moline 47
Rockridge 20, Monmouth United 15
St. Viator 62, Vernon Hills 54
York 49, Downers North 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/