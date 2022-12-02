AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta Christian, Ga. 71, South Aiken Baptist 12

Blue Ridge 59, Landrum 56

Brashier Middle College 57, Whitmire 32

Cambridge Academy 39, Dixie 27

Gilbert 54, Batesburg-Leesville 40

Greenwood Christian 73, Ware Shoals 16

Hoover, Ala. 71, Camden 48

James F. Byrnes 56, Northwestern 16

Lexington 70, A.C. Flora 67, OT

Mid-Carolina 60, Union County 27

Providence Christian def. South Pointe, forfeit

