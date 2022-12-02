Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta Christian, Ga. 71, South Aiken Baptist 12
Blue Ridge 59, Landrum 56
Brashier Middle College 57, Whitmire 32
Cambridge Academy 39, Dixie 27
Gilbert 54, Batesburg-Leesville 40
Greenwood Christian 73, Ware Shoals 16
Hoover, Ala. 71, Camden 48
James F. Byrnes 56, Northwestern 16
Lexington 70, A.C. Flora 67, OT
Mid-Carolina 60, Union County 27
Providence Christian def. South Pointe, forfeit
