Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alanson 44, Pellston 28
Bay City All Saints 46, AuGres-Sims 32
Beaverton 38, Coleman 35, OT
Bellaire 41, Ellsworth 23
Berrien Springs 29, Kalamazoo Hackett 27
Dansville 49, Stockbridge 38
Lansing Christian 39, Jackson Christian 23
Marine City 41, Algonac 24
Mount Clemens 65, Detroit Old Redford 6
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 30, Andrews Academy 22
Standish-Sterling Central 69, Mio-Au Sable 16
