Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alanson 44, Pellston 28

Bay City All Saints 46, AuGres-Sims 32

Beaverton 38, Coleman 35, OT

Bellaire 41, Ellsworth 23

Berrien Springs 29, Kalamazoo Hackett 27

Dansville 49, Stockbridge 38

Lansing Christian 39, Jackson Christian 23

Marine City 41, Algonac 24

Mount Clemens 65, Detroit Old Redford 6

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 30, Andrews Academy 22

Standish-Sterling Central 69, Mio-Au Sable 16

