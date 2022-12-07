Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 61, Cottonwood 46
Andalusia 63, Kinston 57
Athens 52, Decatur 50
Athens Bible 61, Woodville 53
Bob Jones 53, Madison Academy 26
Chelsea 57, Helena 37
Cleburne County 35, Woodland 32
Clements 60, Ardmore 54
Etowah 47, Cherokee County 46
Geneva 54, Florala 45
Geneva County 60, G.W. Long 36
Handley 61, Central - Clay County 47
Hatton 48, Lawrence County 43
Hou Academy 65, Rehobeth 52
Lee-Huntsville 44, Hazel Green 41
Lee-Scott Academy 74, Macon-East 38
Marion County 80, South Lamar 48
Pelham 70, Prattville Christian Academy 51
Piedmont 58, Walter Wellborn 27
Robertsdale 61, Bayshore Christian 35
Saraland 21, McGill-Toolen 19
Sardis 48, Alexandria 40
Spain Park 57, Thompson 48
Sumiton Christian 55, Saint Bernard Prep 21
W.S. Neal 64, Northview, Fla. 22
Westminster Christian Academy 62, West Limestone 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/