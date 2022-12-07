AP NEWS
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 61, Cottonwood 46

Andalusia 63, Kinston 57

Athens 52, Decatur 50

Athens Bible 61, Woodville 53

Bob Jones 53, Madison Academy 26

Chelsea 57, Helena 37

Cleburne County 35, Woodland 32

Clements 60, Ardmore 54

Etowah 47, Cherokee County 46

Geneva 54, Florala 45

Geneva County 60, G.W. Long 36

Handley 61, Central - Clay County 47

Hatton 48, Lawrence County 43

Hou Academy 65, Rehobeth 52

Lee-Huntsville 44, Hazel Green 41

Lee-Scott Academy 74, Macon-East 38

Marion County 80, South Lamar 48

Pelham 70, Prattville Christian Academy 51

Piedmont 58, Walter Wellborn 27

Robertsdale 61, Bayshore Christian 35

Saraland 21, McGill-Toolen 19

Sardis 48, Alexandria 40

Spain Park 57, Thompson 48

Sumiton Christian 55, Saint Bernard Prep 21

W.S. Neal 64, Northview, Fla. 22

Westminster Christian Academy 62, West Limestone 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

