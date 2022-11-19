Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacoco 49, Negreet 36
Broadmoor 41, Mentorship Academy 25
Brusly 44, Ouachita Parish 33
Castor 61, Claiborne Christian 53
Denham Springs 63, Baton Rouge Episcopal 37
Fontainebleau 48, Hannan 44
Lake Arthur 51, Singer 32
McGehee 49, Willow School 11
Midland 49, Oakdale 47
Northeast 38, Belaire 25
Opelousas 50, Comeaux 47
Pineville 63, Bolton 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carver vs. Cohen, ccd.
Simpson vs. Singer, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/