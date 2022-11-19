AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacoco 49, Negreet 36

Broadmoor 41, Mentorship Academy 25

Brusly 44, Ouachita Parish 33

Castor 61, Claiborne Christian 53

Denham Springs 63, Baton Rouge Episcopal 37

Fontainebleau 48, Hannan 44

Lake Arthur 51, Singer 32

McGehee 49, Willow School 11

Midland 49, Oakdale 47

Northeast 38, Belaire 25

Opelousas 50, Comeaux 47

Pineville 63, Bolton 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carver vs. Cohen, ccd.

Simpson vs. Singer, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

