Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 68, North Thurston 45

Chief Leschi 70, Ocosta 47

Colfax 69, Mabton 42

Elma 65, North Beach 24

Hoquiam 67, Rochester 49

King’s Way Christian School 54, Columbia River 44

Meridian 67, Friday Harbor 45

Mount Tahoma 67, Foss 57

Sound Christian 64, Charles Wright Academy 44

South Whidbey 62, Coupeville 54

Southridge 67, Eisenhower 38

Tenino 51, Raymond 37

Tonasket 75, Curlew 48

