Indiana High School Basketball Poll
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Cathedral (14)
|4-0
|314
|1
|2. Indpls Ben Davis (1)
|5-0
|280
|2
|3. Penn (1)
|2-0
|212
|3
|4. Brownsburg
|4-0
|208
|5
|5. Chesterton
|3-0
|200
|4
|6. Homestead
|2-0
|139
|6
|7. Anderson
|3-0
|127
|9
|8. Carmel
|3-1
|117
|8
|9. Warren Central
|2-0
|57
|NR
|10. Fishers
|3-2
|48
|7
Others receiving votes:
Noblesville 47. Northridge 34. Bloomington North 28. Kokomo 24. Westfield 19. Center Grove 14. Lawrence North 13. Zionsville 13. Indpls N. Central 8. Southport 6. Jasper 6. Marion 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Mishawaka Marian (15)
|3-0
|312
|2
|2. N. Daviess
|3-0
|214
|6
|3. NorthWood
|3-1
|210
|1
|4. Greensburg
|1-0
|202
|4
|5. Beech Grove
|3-1
|162
|NR
|6. S. Bend Washington (1)
|4-0
|150
|NR
|7. Indpls Brebeuf
|1-1
|145
|3
|8. Norwell
|2-1
|131
|8
|9. Peru
|2-1
|125
|5
|10. Lebanon
|4-0
|67
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Delta 48. W. Noble 32. Connersville 17. Culver Academy 16. Glenn 16. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9. Ft. Wayne Concordia 9. Tippecanoe Valley 8. New Castle 8. Benton Central 7. Lawrenceburg 7. Heritage Christian 7. Heritage Hills 6. Indpls Chatard 6. Guerin Catholic 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (12)
|3-0
|301
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3)
|2-0
|276
|2
|3. Carroll (Flora)
|3-0
|226
|4
|4. Brownstown
|3-1
|196
|5
|5. Eastside
|2-0
|187
|3
|6. Central Noble
|2-0
|144
|6
|7. Gary 21st Century (1)
|3-1
|124
|9
|8. Eastern Hancock
|2-1
|118
|7
|9. S. Spencer
|2-0
|107
|8
|10. Wapahani
|2-1
|85
|10
Others receiving votes:
S. Knox 48. Providence 36. Triton Central 28. Taylor 12. Northeastern 12. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Tipton 8.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Edinburgh (12)
|4-0
|306
|2
|2. Bloomfield (3)
|3-1
|227
|1
|3. Indpls Lutheran
|0-0
|180
|5
|4. Ev. Christian (1)
|4-2
|172
|6
|5. Orleans
|3-0
|161
|NR
|6. Loogootee
|3-2
|140
|9
|7. Barr-Reeve
|1-2
|130
|3
|8. Jac-Cen-Del
|2-2
|118
|4
|9. Fountain Central
|2-0
|86
|NR
|10. Argos
|2-1
|83
|7
Others receiving votes:
Covington 67. Springs Valley 53. Tri 53. Tindley 36. Elkhart Christian 28. Borden 21. Christian Academy 21. Triton 16. White River Valley 14. Bethesda Christian 8.<