AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 4-0 314 1
2. Indpls Ben Davis (1) 5-0 280 2
3. Penn (1) 2-0 212 3
4. Brownsburg 4-0 208 5
5. Chesterton 3-0 200 4
6. Homestead 2-0 139 6
7. Anderson 3-0 127 9
8. Carmel 3-1 117 8
9. Warren Central 2-0 57 NR
10. Fishers 3-2 48 7

Others receiving votes:

Noblesville 47. Northridge 34. Bloomington North 28. Kokomo 24. Westfield 19. Center Grove 14. Lawrence North 13. Zionsville 13. Indpls N. Central 8. Southport 6. Jasper 6. Marion 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Mishawaka Marian (15) 3-0 312 2
2. N. Daviess 3-0 214 6
3. NorthWood 3-1 210 1
4. Greensburg 1-0 202 4
5. Beech Grove 3-1 162 NR
6. S. Bend Washington (1) 4-0 150 NR
7. Indpls Brebeuf 1-1 145 3
8. Norwell 2-1 131 8
9. Peru 2-1 125 5
10. Lebanon 4-0 67 NR

Others receiving votes:

Delta 48. W. Noble 32. Connersville 17. Culver Academy 16. Glenn 16. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9. Ft. Wayne Concordia 9. Tippecanoe Valley 8. New Castle 8. Benton Central 7. Lawrenceburg 7. Heritage Christian 7. Heritage Hills 6. Indpls Chatard 6. Guerin Catholic 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (12) 3-0 301 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 2-0 276 2
3. Carroll (Flora) 3-0 226 4
4. Brownstown 3-1 196 5
5. Eastside 2-0 187 3
6. Central Noble 2-0 144 6
7. Gary 21st Century (1) 3-1 124 9
8. Eastern Hancock 2-1 118 7
9. S. Spencer 2-0 107 8
10. Wapahani 2-1 85 10

Sports

  • Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

  • Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

  • Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

  • Belief is Croatia's biggest weapon vs Brazil at World Cup

    • Others receiving votes:

    S. Knox 48. Providence 36. Triton Central 28. Taylor 12. Northeastern 12. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Tipton 8.

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Edinburgh (12) 4-0 306 2
    2. Bloomfield (3) 3-1 227 1
    3. Indpls Lutheran 0-0 180 5
    4. Ev. Christian (1) 4-2 172 6
    5. Orleans 3-0 161 NR
    6. Loogootee 3-2 140 9
    7. Barr-Reeve 1-2 130 3
    8. Jac-Cen-Del 2-2 118 4
    9. Fountain Central 2-0 86 NR
    10. Argos 2-1 83 7

    Others receiving votes:

    Covington 67. Springs Valley 53. Tri 53. Tindley 36. Elkhart Christian 28. Borden 21. Christian Academy 21. Triton 16. White River Valley 14. Bethesda Christian 8.<

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.