Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 62, Shreveport Northwood 21
C.E. Byrd 41, Simsboro 32
Carver 66, International 5
Claiborne Christian 53, Cedar Creek 49
Dominican 61, Hannan 36
Doyle 48, Baton Rouge Episcopal 36
Doyline 41, North Webster 37
Dutchtown 50, Chapelle 47
East Ascension 69, University (Lab) 39
Fontainebleau 60, Belle Chasse 31
Hackberry 22, Basile 17
Haughton 45, Haynesville 36
LaGrange 49, Grand Lake 31
Lacassine 57, Kinder 48
Lake Arthur 55, St. Edmund Catholic 32
Live Oak 69, St. Charles Catholic 39
Minden 53, Lakeside 13
Mount Carmel 47, Slidell 40
New Iberia 47, Pineville 36
Newman 62, Crescent City 14
North Vermilion 56, Welsh 40
Northside Christian 40, Gueydan 18
Oak Hill 64, Simpson 39
Peabody 60, Washington-Marion 28
Pope John Paul 42, South Terrebonne 23
Rapides 35, Pine Prairie 16
Ruston 63, Bossier 12
Singer 31, Iowa 29
Southwood 46, B.T. Washington 26
St. Helena 43, Haynes Academy 15
St. John 29, E.D. White 24
St. Louis 45, Sulphur 35
Walker 76, Family Christian Academy 23
Westgate 49, Abbeville 44
Westlake 55, Vinton 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albany vs. Mandeville, ccd.
Central Lafourche vs. Morgan City, ccd.
