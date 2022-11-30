AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 62, Shreveport Northwood 21

C.E. Byrd 41, Simsboro 32

Carver 66, International 5

Claiborne Christian 53, Cedar Creek 49

Dominican 61, Hannan 36

Doyle 48, Baton Rouge Episcopal 36

Doyline 41, North Webster 37

Dutchtown 50, Chapelle 47

East Ascension 69, University (Lab) 39

Fontainebleau 60, Belle Chasse 31

Hackberry 22, Basile 17

Haughton 45, Haynesville 36

LaGrange 49, Grand Lake 31

Lacassine 57, Kinder 48

Lake Arthur 55, St. Edmund Catholic 32

Live Oak 69, St. Charles Catholic 39

Minden 53, Lakeside 13

Mount Carmel 47, Slidell 40

New Iberia 47, Pineville 36

Newman 62, Crescent City 14

North Vermilion 56, Welsh 40

Northside Christian 40, Gueydan 18

Oak Hill 64, Simpson 39

Peabody 60, Washington-Marion 28

Pope John Paul 42, South Terrebonne 23

Rapides 35, Pine Prairie 16

Ruston 63, Bossier 12

Singer 31, Iowa 29

Southwood 46, B.T. Washington 26

St. Helena 43, Haynes Academy 15

St. John 29, E.D. White 24

St. Louis 45, Sulphur 35

Walker 76, Family Christian Academy 23

Westgate 49, Abbeville 44

Westlake 55, Vinton 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albany vs. Mandeville, ccd.

Central Lafourche vs. Morgan City, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

