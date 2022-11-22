AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 22, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville Christian Academy 55, Macon-East 51

Athens 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 44

Austin 64, Ramsay 55

Brooks 47, Lauderdale County 46

Carver-Birmingham 40, Central-Phenix City 37

Edgewood Academy 64, Crenshaw Christian Academy 22

Elkmont 66, Central-Florence 63

Enterprise 59, Oak Mountain 47

Fairfield 64, Minor 41

Fairhope 92, Vigor 68

Faith Christian 75, Glencoe 65

Fyffe 60, Hokes Bluff 59

Jasper 82, Bessemer City 45

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 50, Waterloo 21

Midfield 71, Oxford 64

Montgomery Academy 68, Notasulga 37

Mountain Brook 51, Tuscaloosa County 28

Northshore, La. 58, Saraland 39

Pike Road 62, Loachapoka 41

Pinson Valley 94, Blount 61

Prattville 77, Gadsden 47

Prattville Christian Academy 52, B. T. Washington Magnet 40

Sidney Lanier 77, Dadeville 75

Southeastern 44, West End 39

Sparkman 74, Faith Academy 28

Clements Thanksgiving Tournament=

Decatur Heritage 71, Tanner 65

Whitesburg Christian 51, Lexington 49

Wilson 39, Clements 30

Coach Mike Dean Turkey Shootout=

Round 1=

Albertville 56, Lawrence County 45

Springville 83, DAR 54

Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic=

John Carroll Catholic 75, Priceville 56

Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament=

Randolph School 72, Danville 46

Monroe County Tournament=

    • J.F. Shields 59, Excel 57

    Monroe County 73, J.U. Blacksher 37

    Thompson Thanksgiving Invitational=

    Auburn 69, Charles Henderson 65

    Briarwood Christian 60, Pensacola, Fla. 37

    Hewitt-Trussville 52, Northridge 39

    Thompson 51, Daphne 48

    Tournament Game=

    Boaz 83, Sylvania 31

    West Limestone 54, Brewer 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Houston County vs. Slocomb, ccd.

    Marion County vs. Covenant Christian, ccd.

