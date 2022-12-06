AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 76, North Harford 32

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 49, Worcester Prep School 44

Havre de Grace 68, Bel Air 38

Heights 66, Seton School, Va. 52

Heritage Academy 82, Carroll Christian 67

Kenwood 78, Aberdeen 71

Key 63, Perry Hall Christian 56

Lackey 74, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 72

Northeast - AA 61, Digital Harbor 22

Pallotti 83, Salisbury 49

Parkville 81, Atholton 64

Patterson Mill 77, North East 41

Perry Hall 68, Edgewood 64

Reservoir 61, Milford Mill 52

St. Maria Goretti 80, Bethel, Va. 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

