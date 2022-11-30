AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 80, Spring Valley 45

Boyd Co., Ky. 67, Saint Joseph Central 31

Cabell Midland 58, South Charleston 56

East Hardy 66, Berkeley Springs 35

Fairview, Ky. 56, Hannan 18

Grafton 42, Nicholas County 38

Greenbrier East 63, James Monroe 43

Hundred 49, Paden City 28

John Marshall 61, Brooke 37

Pendleton County 52, Union Grant 31

Princeton 55, Riverside 34

St. Albans 57, Huntington 46

Wyoming East 73, Mercer Christian 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.