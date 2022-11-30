Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 80, Spring Valley 45
Boyd Co., Ky. 67, Saint Joseph Central 31
Cabell Midland 58, South Charleston 56
East Hardy 66, Berkeley Springs 35
Fairview, Ky. 56, Hannan 18
Grafton 42, Nicholas County 38
Greenbrier East 63, James Monroe 43
Hundred 49, Paden City 28
John Marshall 61, Brooke 37
Pendleton County 52, Union Grant 31
Princeton 55, Riverside 34
St. Albans 57, Huntington 46
Wyoming East 73, Mercer Christian 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/