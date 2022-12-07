Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caldwell 53, Weiser 51
Canyon Ridge 83, Skyline 57
Deary 53, Nezperce 34
Eagle 53, Rocky Mountain 43
Hillcrest 67, Thunder Ridge 44
Horseshoe Bend 46, Notus 42
Parma 60, Nyssa, Ore. 52
Pocatello 73, Blackfoot 62
Potlatch 54, Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 27
Preston 51, Highland 50
Priest River 63, Wallace 29
Rigby 76, Bonneville 42
Ririe 43, Soda Springs 31
Riverstone International School 74, Gem State Adventist 46
Rockland 66, Taylor’s Crossing 14
Shelley 53, Century 36
Vale, Ore. 46, Payette 45
Watersprings 68, Sho-Ban 32
Wendell 55, Kimberly 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/