Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caldwell 53, Weiser 51

Canyon Ridge 83, Skyline 57

Deary 53, Nezperce 34

Eagle 53, Rocky Mountain 43

Hillcrest 67, Thunder Ridge 44

Horseshoe Bend 46, Notus 42

Parma 60, Nyssa, Ore. 52

Pocatello 73, Blackfoot 62

Potlatch 54, Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 27

Preston 51, Highland 50

Priest River 63, Wallace 29

Rigby 76, Bonneville 42

Ririe 43, Soda Springs 31

Riverstone International School 74, Gem State Adventist 46

Rockland 66, Taylor’s Crossing 14

Shelley 53, Century 36

Vale, Ore. 46, Payette 45

Watersprings 68, Sho-Ban 32

Wendell 55, Kimberly 52

___

