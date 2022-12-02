Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alabama Christian Academy 62, Thorsby 51
Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 48, Woodville 42
Altamont 58, Holy Family Catholic 41
Anniston 55, Fort Payne 41
Ariton 58, Northside Methodist 36
Ashford 85, Cottonwood 50
B. T. Washington Magnet 42, Tallassee 34
Baker 68, McGill-Toolen 67
Bayshore Christian 50, Satsuma 47
Bayside Academy 61, Elberta 52
Brookwood 64, Bibb County 63
Central Coosa 76, Horseshoe Bend 58
Central-Florence 51, Lawrence County 45
Childersburg 57, Briarwood Christian 53
Chilton County 71, Montgomery Academy 64
Cordova 62, Carbon Hill 49
Corner 35, Sumiton Christian 32
Cornerstone School 60, Tarrant 52
Covenant Christian 73, Wilson 55
Dora 68, Curry 66
Elba 60, New Brockton 44
Escambia County 60, Monroe County 47
Fairfield 67, Jackson Olin 39
Fairview 79, West Point 74
Fayette County 74, Northside 72
Fayetteville 70, Isabella 33
Geneva 64, Houston County 18
Good Hope 59, Holly Pond 42
Guntersville 44, Gadsden 37
Handley 74, Spring Garden 64
Houston Academy 64, Kinston 41
Huffman 53, Clay-Chalkville 38
Lexington 46, Brooks 37
Marion County 66, Winfield 52
Meek 53, Cold Springs 50
Notasulga 57, Elmore County 44
Ohatchee 64, Ragland 20
Opp 44, Samson 31
Pelham 72, Calera 48
Priceville 51, Madison County 50
Reeltown 52, LAMP 49
Robertsdale 50, Foley 39
Saint Bernard Prep 58, Cullman Christian 22
Slocomb 63, Wicksburg 47
Sylvania 57, North Jackson 41
Talladega County Central 60, Jefferson Christian Academy 33
Tuscaloosa Academy 50, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 42
West Blocton 82, Oak Grove 71
Westminster Christian Academy 56, West Morgan 53
Wetumpka 68, Prattville 53
White Plains 51, Weaver 41
Zion Chapel 63, Florala 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berry vs. Pickens County, ccd.
Donoho vs. Winterboro, ccd.
Huntsville vs. Lee-Huntsville, ccd.
Leroy vs. Washington County, ccd.
Lincoln vs. Pell City, ccd.
Marbury vs. St. James, ccd.
Red Level vs. Highland Home, ccd.
Thomasville vs. University Charter, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/