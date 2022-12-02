AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alabama Christian Academy 62, Thorsby 51

Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 48, Woodville 42

Altamont 58, Holy Family Catholic 41

Anniston 55, Fort Payne 41

Ariton 58, Northside Methodist 36

Ashford 85, Cottonwood 50

B. T. Washington Magnet 42, Tallassee 34

Baker 68, McGill-Toolen 67

Bayshore Christian 50, Satsuma 47

Bayside Academy 61, Elberta 52

Brookwood 64, Bibb County 63

Central Coosa 76, Horseshoe Bend 58

Central-Florence 51, Lawrence County 45

Childersburg 57, Briarwood Christian 53

Chilton County 71, Montgomery Academy 64

Cordova 62, Carbon Hill 49

Corner 35, Sumiton Christian 32

Cornerstone School 60, Tarrant 52

Covenant Christian 73, Wilson 55

Dora 68, Curry 66

Elba 60, New Brockton 44

Escambia County 60, Monroe County 47

Fairfield 67, Jackson Olin 39

Fairview 79, West Point 74

Fayette County 74, Northside 72

Fayetteville 70, Isabella 33

Geneva 64, Houston County 18

Good Hope 59, Holly Pond 42

Guntersville 44, Gadsden 37

Handley 74, Spring Garden 64

Houston Academy 64, Kinston 41

Huffman 53, Clay-Chalkville 38

Lexington 46, Brooks 37

Marion County 66, Winfield 52

Meek 53, Cold Springs 50

Notasulga 57, Elmore County 44

Ohatchee 64, Ragland 20

Opp 44, Samson 31

Pelham 72, Calera 48

Priceville 51, Madison County 50

    • Reeltown 52, LAMP 49

    Robertsdale 50, Foley 39

    Saint Bernard Prep 58, Cullman Christian 22

    Slocomb 63, Wicksburg 47

    Sylvania 57, North Jackson 41

    Talladega County Central 60, Jefferson Christian Academy 33

    Tuscaloosa Academy 50, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 42

    West Blocton 82, Oak Grove 71

    Westminster Christian Academy 56, West Morgan 53

    Wetumpka 68, Prattville 53

    White Plains 51, Weaver 41

    Zion Chapel 63, Florala 56

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Berry vs. Pickens County, ccd.

    Donoho vs. Winterboro, ccd.

    Huntsville vs. Lee-Huntsville, ccd.

    Leroy vs. Washington County, ccd.

    Lincoln vs. Pell City, ccd.

    Marbury vs. St. James, ccd.

    Red Level vs. Highland Home, ccd.

    Thomasville vs. University Charter, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

