Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 78, Wells 47
Catlin Gabel 53, Rainier 39
Columbia Christian 49, Horizon Christian Hood River 31
Crosshill Christian 66, Faith Bible 43
Crow 26, Eddyville 17
Joseph 47, Enterprise 20
Knappa 49, Naselle, Wash. 45
Lakeview 61, Modoc, Calif. 42
Mohawk 53, Rogue Valley Adventist 39
North Valley 75, Glendale 42
Portland Christian 56, Colton 40
Triangle Lake 42, Siletz Valley Early College 39
Willamette Valley Christian 77, Portland Waldorf 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Taft vs. Chemawa, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/