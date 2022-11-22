Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brewbaker Tech 57, Marbury 55
Briarwood Christian 65, Mountain Brook 58
Catholic-Montgomery 57, Pike Road 37
Curry 37, Meek 31
Daphne 56, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. 39
Edgewood Academy 50, Crenshaw Christian Academy 22
Glencoe 82, Faith Christian 16
Lauderdale County 75, Brooks 18
Pensacola, Fla. 57, Clarke County 42
St. John Paul II Catholic 46, Athens 30
West Limestone 58, Madison County 32
Jaguar Thanksgiving Jam=
Northridge 58, Hale County 35
Tournament Game=
Shoals Christian 40, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/