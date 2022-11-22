AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brewbaker Tech 57, Marbury 55

Briarwood Christian 65, Mountain Brook 58

Catholic-Montgomery 57, Pike Road 37

Curry 37, Meek 31

Daphne 56, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. 39

Edgewood Academy 50, Crenshaw Christian Academy 22

Glencoe 82, Faith Christian 16

Lauderdale County 75, Brooks 18

Pensacola, Fla. 57, Clarke County 42

St. John Paul II Catholic 46, Athens 30

West Limestone 58, Madison County 32

Jaguar Thanksgiving Jam=

Northridge 58, Hale County 35

Tournament Game=

Shoals Christian 40, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 21

___

