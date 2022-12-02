Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Blair-Taylor 73, Greenwood 50
Brillion 80, Sheboygan Falls 34
Cashton 48, Melrose-Mindoro 31
Chequamegon 77, Abbotsford 40
Cochrane-Fountain City 63, Ellsworth 54
Colfax 54, Bloomer 50
Columbus Catholic 68, Pacelli 56
Cumberland 80, Spooner 41
Darlington 40, Platteville 39
Dodgeville 68, Wisconsin Heights 56
Drummond 51, Luck 33
Evansville 47, Big Foot 32
Gillett 61, Marion 33
Grantsburg 77, Glenwood City 63
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Sturgeon Bay 63
Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay East 26
Heritage Christian 73, Racine Lutheran 54
Hillsboro 57, Kickapoo 49
Hortonville 78, Kimberly 75, OT
Independence 75, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 39
Kiel 88, New Holstein 30
Lourdes Academy 54, Oakfield 41
Madison East 76, Sun Prairie 63
Markesan 72, Rio 39
Messmer 69, Milwaukee South 42
Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 65
Mineral Point 68, Belleville 63
New Auburn 57, Gilmanton 50
Newman Catholic 56, Athens 46
Osseo-Fairchild 70, Augusta 37
Pittsville 73, Wonewoc-Center 12
Randolph 83, Montello 48
River Ridge 58, Southwestern 51
Roncalli 50, Chilton 42
Shullsburg 61, Black Hawk 55
Unity 74, Prairie Farm 33
Viroqua 67, Brookwood 48
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 70, Sparta 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/