Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 47, Ben Franklin 6

Canyon View 59, Tucson Arizona IRHS 40

Casa Grande 35, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 34

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 62, Vail Cienega 45

Fountain Hills 60, Gilbert Christian 57

Heber Mogollon 61, Superior 25

Heritage Academy - Laveen 62, Basis Charter Phoenix 13

Highland Prep 68, Madison Highland 21

La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 69, Mesa Dobson 37

Patagonia 35, San Manuel 18

Perry 88, Phoenix St. Mary’s 27

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 41, Tempe Prep 8

Rancho Solano Prep 68, Cicero Preparatory Academy 35

Rock Point 47, Seligman 45

San Simon 33, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 4

Tempe 38, Tempe Marcos de Niza 11

Whiteriver Alchesay 70, San Carlos 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

