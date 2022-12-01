Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 47, Ben Franklin 6
Canyon View 59, Tucson Arizona IRHS 40
Casa Grande 35, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 34
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 62, Vail Cienega 45
Fountain Hills 60, Gilbert Christian 57
Heber Mogollon 61, Superior 25
Heritage Academy - Laveen 62, Basis Charter Phoenix 13
Highland Prep 68, Madison Highland 21
La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 69, Mesa Dobson 37
Patagonia 35, San Manuel 18
Perry 88, Phoenix St. Mary’s 27
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 41, Tempe Prep 8
Rancho Solano Prep 68, Cicero Preparatory Academy 35
Rock Point 47, Seligman 45
San Simon 33, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 4
Tempe 38, Tempe Marcos de Niza 11
Whiteriver Alchesay 70, San Carlos 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/