Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 47, South Beloit 38

Annawan 63, Sterling Newman 23

Aurora Central Catholic 61, LaSalle-Peru 26

Bureau Valley 43, Henry 17

Chicago Ag Science 46, Chicago Little Village 16

Dixon 67, Mendota 10

Galena 64, Warren 21

Havana 35, Illini West (Carthage) 24

Highland Park 56, Grant 26

Huntley 50, Rockford Boylan 38

Kankakee (McNamara) 50, Armstrong 20

Lake Zurich 52, Hampshire 36

LeRoy 45, Colfax Ridgeview 28

Lincoln Way West 62, Joliet Central 32

Macon Meridian 49, Okaw Valley 37

Marengo 53, Belvidere North 18

Marissa/Coulterville 22, Valmeyer 13

Monmouth-Roseville 66, Aledo (Mercer County) 21

Morgan Park 54, Southland 23

Morgan Park Academy 54, Josephinum 19

Oregon 53, Richmond-Burton 30

Palatine 50, South Elgin 41

Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 47, Roanoke-Benson 40

Piasa Southwestern 49, North Greene 28

Plainfield Central 54, Reed-Custer 21

Rock Island Alleman 37, Pleasant Plains 29

Rockford Christian 58, St. Edward 30

Rockford Guilford 67, Rochelle 29

Sullivan 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 19

Tinley Park 68, Steinmetz 3

Burlington Central Tournament=

Prairie Ridge 37, Larkin 30

Dundee Crown Tournament=

Hononegah 46, St. Viator 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chester vs. Trico, ccd.

___

