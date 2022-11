Wednesday’s Scores

Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Prep WV 82, Tintic 51

Emery 59, Providence Hall 45

Layton Christian Academy 85, Orem 81

Logan 83, Tooele 40

Richfield 54, Juab 51

Five For the Fight National Hoopfest=

Corner Canyon 88, Bishop Walsh, Md. 63

Montverde Academy, Fla. 85, Pleasant Grove 42

Real Salt Lake 76, Bingham 51

Wasatch Academy 69, American Fork 64

UVU Tip-Off Classic=

Cedar City 74, Wasatch 51

Lone Peak 58, Cedar Valley 56

