Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacortes 79, Meridian 44
Asotin 55, Upper Columbia Academy 39
Auburn 72, Kentridge 49
Auburn Riverside 62, Kennedy 55
Chimacum 66, North Mason 53
Evergreen (Seattle) 49, Muckleshoot Tribal School 42
Federal Way 82, Todd Beamer 36
Hudson’s Bay 54, Seton Catholic 44
Kent Meridian 74, Decatur 59
Kentwood 69, Auburn Mountainview 53
Knappa, Ore. 49, Naselle 45
Mt. Rainier 55, Thomas Jefferson 32
North Central 77, Rogers (Spokane) 56
Oakville 66, Centralia 57
Sehome 46, Squalicum 42
Skyview 73, King’s Way Christian School 53
Spanaway Lake 84, Bethel 46
Stanwood 59, Shorecrest 57
Tahoma 73, Kentlake 30
Tulalip Heritage 67, Providence Classical Christian 35
Tumwater 70, Kelso 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Seattle Christian vs. Klahowya, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/