Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Leo 53
Hobart 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 39
Indpls Ben Davis 55, Southport 52, OT
Indpls Ritter 59, Indpls Scecina 45
Jeffersonville 76, Lou. Doss, Ky. 53
LaPorte LaLumiere 71, S. Bend Career Academy 38
Muncie Central 55, Guerin Catholic 47
Northfield 48, S. Adams 31
Seton Catholic 68, Hagerstown 48
Cass County Invitational=
First Round=
Logansport 59, Pioneer 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/