AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Leo 53

Hobart 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 39

Indpls Ben Davis 55, Southport 52, OT

Indpls Ritter 59, Indpls Scecina 45

Jeffersonville 76, Lou. Doss, Ky. 53

LaPorte LaLumiere 71, S. Bend Career Academy 38

Muncie Central 55, Guerin Catholic 47

Northfield 48, S. Adams 31

Seton Catholic 68, Hagerstown 48

Cass County Invitational=

First Round=

Logansport 59, Pioneer 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.