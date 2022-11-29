AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 50, Battle Creek Academy 19

Brethren 36, Harrison 24

Buckley 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 29

Charlotte 48, Battle Creek Central 34

Florence, Wis. 65, North Dickinson 30

Fraser 52, Richmond 31

Gobles 48, Lawrence 39

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 51, Ecorse 30

Lansing Waverly 59, Fowlerville 33

Otisville Lakeville 58, Burton Bendle 11

Portland St. Patrick 52, Lansing Christian 32

Reading 31, Camden-Frontier 19

Rochester Hills Christian School 58, Flint CHASE 43

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 59, Midland Calvary Baptist 31

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 33, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 28

Loy Norrix Tip Off Tournament=

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 59, Wyoming Lee 4

Portage Northern 57, Lansing Eastern 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Detroit Leadership vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate, ccd.

Summit Academy North vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

