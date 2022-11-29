Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 50, Battle Creek Academy 19
Brethren 36, Harrison 24
Buckley 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 29
Charlotte 48, Battle Creek Central 34
Florence, Wis. 65, North Dickinson 30
Fraser 52, Richmond 31
Gobles 48, Lawrence 39
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 51, Ecorse 30
Lansing Waverly 59, Fowlerville 33
Otisville Lakeville 58, Burton Bendle 11
Portland St. Patrick 52, Lansing Christian 32
Reading 31, Camden-Frontier 19
Rochester Hills Christian School 58, Flint CHASE 43
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 59, Midland Calvary Baptist 31
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 33, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 28
Loy Norrix Tip Off Tournament=
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 59, Wyoming Lee 4
Portage Northern 57, Lansing Eastern 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Leadership vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate, ccd.
Summit Academy North vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.
___
