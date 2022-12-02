AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baxter Springs 61, Liberal, Mo. 49

Holton 65, Burlington 62, 2OT

Hugoton 66, Wichita Life Prep 60

Lawrence Free State 76, Hays-TMP-Marian 34

Maize South 46, Andover Central 40

McPherson 74, Dodge City 32

Midland Adventist 61, Maranatha Academy 42

Olathe North 46, Chrisman, Ill. 45

Olathe West 74, Manhattan 70

Riley County 41, Valley Heights 36

Thayer Central, Neb. 36, Republic County 34

