AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 42, Kenwood 19

Bridgeport, W.Va. 51, Oakland Southern 39

DuVal 40, Anacostia, D.C. 22

Glen Burnie 67, Concordia Prep 62

Kent Island 62, Wicomico 36

Keyser, W.Va. 56, Northern Garrett 51

Manchester Valley 32, Harford Tech 23

North Harford 47, C. Milton Wright 20

Oakland Mills 55, Centennial 28

Roland Park Country 43, Marriotts Ridge 15

St. Mary’s Ryken 92, Westlake 31

Stephen Decatur 50, James M. Bennett 15

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 43, Holton Arms 35

Tome 46, Perryville 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.