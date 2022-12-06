Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 42, Kenwood 19
Bridgeport, W.Va. 51, Oakland Southern 39
DuVal 40, Anacostia, D.C. 22
Glen Burnie 67, Concordia Prep 62
Kent Island 62, Wicomico 36
Keyser, W.Va. 56, Northern Garrett 51
Manchester Valley 32, Harford Tech 23
North Harford 47, C. Milton Wright 20
Oakland Mills 55, Centennial 28
Roland Park Country 43, Marriotts Ridge 15
St. Mary’s Ryken 92, Westlake 31
Stephen Decatur 50, James M. Bennett 15
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 43, Holton Arms 35
Tome 46, Perryville 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/