Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 72, Nelson County 43

Annandale 61, James Robinson 47

Auburn 80, Blacksburg 44

Battlefield 61, South Lakes 59

Broad Run 64, Riverside 42

C.D. Hylton 52, North Stafford 46

Catholic High School of Va Beach 74, Currituck County, N.C. 31

Central - Wise 53, Thomas Walker 46

Chen, Md. 74, Bethel 72

Chilhowie 74, Tazewell 71

Dan River 41, Tunstall 6

Eastern Mennonite 65, Potomac Falls 58

Fairfax 65, Unity Reed 40

Fairfax Christian 64, Coolidge, D.C. 56

Fluvanna 59, William Monroe 45

Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36

Frank Cox 54, Green Run 47

Freedom (South Riding) 46, Fauquier 16

GW-Danville 54, Carlisle 45

Georgetown Prep, Md. 78, Norfolk Collegiate 52

Grace Christian 60, Richmond Christian 43

Grafton 57, Jamestown 49

Gretna 54, Brookville 48

Hermitage 75, Henrico 72, OT

Independence 61, Lightridge 40

John Battle 34, Marion 28

KACHEA, Tenn. 53, Rye Cove 45

Kempsville 65, Kellam 48

Kenston Forest 64, Brunswick Academy 35

Lakeland 61, Surry County 24

Landstown 52, Princess Anne 41

Langley 75, James Madison 74

Lloyd Bird 93, Monacan 63

Loudoun Valley 80, Woodgrove 50

Louisa 73, Culpeper 49

Manchester 75, Midlothian 33

Massaponax 61, Courtland 37

Mechanicsville High School 72, King William 39

    • Middlesex 93, Chincoteague 41

    Mills Godwin 55, Atlee 41

    Paul VI Catholic High School 56, Christ the King, N.Y. 31

    Person, N.C. 59, Halifax County 39

    Powhatan 66, George Wythe-Richmond 65

    Riverbend 52, Chancellor 48

    Rock Ridge 53, Stone Bridge 46

    Rustburg 64, Buckingham County 50

    Salem-Va. Beach 63, Ocean Lakes 47

    Smithfield 70, Warhill 59

    Spotswood 56, East Rockingham 29

    St. Michael Catholic 72, Tandem Friends School 57

    Staunton 62, Rockbridge County 38

    Steward School 55, St. Christopher’s 52

    Stuarts Draft 71, Luray 61

    Tallwood 60, Bayside 53

    Temple Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 36

    W.T. Woodson 67, National Christian Academy, Md. 56

    Wakefield School 66, Quantico 18

    Woodside 62, Hampton 40

    Yorktown 50, Centreville 48

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.