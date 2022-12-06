Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 77, Creston 41
Cherokee, Washington 60, Ridge View 59
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Stanton 26
Des Moines, North 62, Grand View Christian 44
Estherville Lincoln Central 58, North Union 33
GMG, Garwin 50, Iowa Valley, Marengo 47
Glidden-Ralston 51, Woodward-Granger 48
Hudson 57, Clarksville 54
Independence 48, Central City 39
Iowa Falls-Alden 50, Nevada 27
Lewis Central 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Logan-Magnolia 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 47
MFL-Mar-Mac 69, Edgewood-Colesburg 66, OT
Manson Northwest Webster 41, South Central Calhoun 36
Murray 38, Wayne, Corydon 36
North Mahaska, New Sharon 45, Grundy Center 39
PCM, Monroe 61, Pella Christian 40
Riverside, Oakland 54, Griswold 18
Sibley-Ocheyedan 62, Boyden-Hull 51
Spencer 57, Emmetsburg 37
Spirit Lake 78, Worthington, Minn. 66
Tri-Center, Neola 48, West Harrison, Mondamin 9
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, Janesville 34
West Monona 68, Siouxland Christian 27
Westwood, Sloan 64, Hinton 51
Whiting 44, Boys Town, Neb. 35
Winterset 56, Norwalk 34
Woodbine 59, East Mills 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/