Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 77, Creston 41

Cherokee, Washington 60, Ridge View 59

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Stanton 26

Des Moines, North 62, Grand View Christian 44

Estherville Lincoln Central 58, North Union 33

GMG, Garwin 50, Iowa Valley, Marengo 47

Glidden-Ralston 51, Woodward-Granger 48

Hudson 57, Clarksville 54

Independence 48, Central City 39

Iowa Falls-Alden 50, Nevada 27

Lewis Central 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Logan-Magnolia 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 47

MFL-Mar-Mac 69, Edgewood-Colesburg 66, OT

Manson Northwest Webster 41, South Central Calhoun 36

Murray 38, Wayne, Corydon 36

North Mahaska, New Sharon 45, Grundy Center 39

PCM, Monroe 61, Pella Christian 40

Riverside, Oakland 54, Griswold 18

Sibley-Ocheyedan 62, Boyden-Hull 51

Spencer 57, Emmetsburg 37

Spirit Lake 78, Worthington, Minn. 66

Tri-Center, Neola 48, West Harrison, Mondamin 9

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, Janesville 34

West Monona 68, Siouxland Christian 27

Westwood, Sloan 64, Hinton 51

Whiting 44, Boys Town, Neb. 35

Winterset 56, Norwalk 34

Woodbine 59, East Mills 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.