Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 73, Questa 13
Alamo-Navajo 81, Jemez Valley 37
Alamogordo 54, Deming 46
Amarillo, Texas 54, Rio Rancho 39
Atrisco Heritage 88, Rio Grande 64
Cliff 56, Cobre 29
Del Norte 77, Pojoaque 55
Dora 56, Tatum 44
Gadsden 60, Chaparral 58
Grants 73, Bloomfield 55
Highland 71, Bernalillo 41
Hobbs 39, EP Montwood, Texas 38
Mayfield 61, Silver 39
Sandia 87, Cibola 58
Volcano Vista 75, St. Pius X 40
