BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 73, Questa 13

Alamo-Navajo 81, Jemez Valley 37

Alamogordo 54, Deming 46

Amarillo, Texas 54, Rio Rancho 39

Atrisco Heritage 88, Rio Grande 64

Cliff 56, Cobre 29

Del Norte 77, Pojoaque 55

Dora 56, Tatum 44

Gadsden 60, Chaparral 58

Grants 73, Bloomfield 55

Highland 71, Bernalillo 41

Hobbs 39, EP Montwood, Texas 38

Mayfield 61, Silver 39

Sandia 87, Cibola 58

Volcano Vista 75, St. Pius X 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/