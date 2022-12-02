AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

December 2, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Castlewood 34, Council 27

Denbigh Baptist 31, Williamsburg Christian Academy 21

Falls Church 54, Independence 23

First Colonial 50, Hickory 49

Fredericksburg Christian 44, Fredericksburg Academy 23

Freedom (South Riding) 40, Fauquier 18

Grafton 50, Jamestown 42

Highland Springs 53, Deep Run 32

Lafayette 38, Poquoson 33

Lebanon 64, Thomas Walker 26

McLean 77, Broad Run 32

Norfolk Christian School 59, Christchurch 40

Oakcrest 55, King Abdullah 3

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 55, Covington 28

Potomac Falls 69, John R. Lewis 10

Richmond Christian 53, Grace Christian 12

Ridgeview Christian 51, Temple Christian 50

Riverside 62, John Handley 27

Steward School 51, St. Catherine’s 28

Turner Ashby 76, Fort Defiance 37

Twin Valley 57, Rye Cove 33

