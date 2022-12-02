Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Castlewood 34, Council 27
Denbigh Baptist 31, Williamsburg Christian Academy 21
Falls Church 54, Independence 23
First Colonial 50, Hickory 49
Fredericksburg Christian 44, Fredericksburg Academy 23
Freedom (South Riding) 40, Fauquier 18
Grafton 50, Jamestown 42
Highland Springs 53, Deep Run 32
Lafayette 38, Poquoson 33
Lebanon 64, Thomas Walker 26
McLean 77, Broad Run 32
Norfolk Christian School 59, Christchurch 40
Oakcrest 55, King Abdullah 3
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 55, Covington 28
Potomac Falls 69, John R. Lewis 10
Richmond Christian 53, Grace Christian 12
Ridgeview Christian 51, Temple Christian 50
Riverside 62, John Handley 27
Steward School 51, St. Catherine’s 28
Turner Ashby 76, Fort Defiance 37
Twin Valley 57, Rye Cove 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/