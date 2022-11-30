Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 51, Tazewell 41
Annandale 43, Park View-Sterling 36
Brentsville 49, Kettle Run 33
Centreville 63, Yorktown Raiders 42
Colgan 49, Brooke Point 23
Cosby 58, George Wythe-Richmond 19
Essex 63, Surry County 57
Fort Defiance 59, Rockbridge County 27
Fuqua School 49, Banner Christian 19
Grace Christian 48, Eastern Mennonite 28
Heritage (Newport News) 68, Denbigh 0
Hickory 40, Currituck County, N.C. 36
Holston 38, Council 29
Honaker 63, John Battle 33
Huguenot 54, Clover Hill 33
Kecoughtan 51, Woodside 46
Kellam 72, First Colonial 42
Kempsville 78, Green Run 55
Lloyd Bird 78, Meadowbrook 15
Lord Botetourt 62, Blacksburg 46
Louisa 61, Amherst County 43
Manchester 60, Powhatan 22
Matoaca 48, J.R. Tucker 26
Mountain View Christian Academy 40, Wakefield Country Day 22
Northside 61, Hidden Valley 38
Princess Anne 86, Frank Cox 10
Richlands 69, Thomas Walker 17
Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 39
Salem-Va. Beach 71, Bayside 32
Shining Star Sports 58, Norfolk Christian School 35
South Lakes 44, South County 35
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Liberty Christian 47
St. John Paul the Great 58, King’s Christian 16
Steward School 52, Va. Episcopal 42
Temple Christian 53, Timberlake Christian 17
Warhill 45, Mathews 12
Washington-Liberty 47, Chantilly 39
Wilson Memorial 47, Monticello 36
Woodstock Central 51, Skyline 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/