Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 51, Tazewell 41

Annandale 43, Park View-Sterling 36

Brentsville 49, Kettle Run 33

Centreville 63, Yorktown Raiders 42

Colgan 49, Brooke Point 23

Cosby 58, George Wythe-Richmond 19

Essex 63, Surry County 57

Fort Defiance 59, Rockbridge County 27

Fuqua School 49, Banner Christian 19

Grace Christian 48, Eastern Mennonite 28

Heritage (Newport News) 68, Denbigh 0

Hickory 40, Currituck County, N.C. 36

Holston 38, Council 29

Honaker 63, John Battle 33

Huguenot 54, Clover Hill 33

Kecoughtan 51, Woodside 46

Kellam 72, First Colonial 42

Kempsville 78, Green Run 55

Lloyd Bird 78, Meadowbrook 15

Lord Botetourt 62, Blacksburg 46

Louisa 61, Amherst County 43

Manchester 60, Powhatan 22

Matoaca 48, J.R. Tucker 26

Mountain View Christian Academy 40, Wakefield Country Day 22

Northside 61, Hidden Valley 38

Princess Anne 86, Frank Cox 10

Richlands 69, Thomas Walker 17

Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 39

Salem-Va. Beach 71, Bayside 32

Shining Star Sports 58, Norfolk Christian School 35

South Lakes 44, South County 35

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Liberty Christian 47

St. John Paul the Great 58, King’s Christian 16

Steward School 52, Va. Episcopal 42

Temple Christian 53, Timberlake Christian 17

Warhill 45, Mathews 12

Washington-Liberty 47, Chantilly 39

Wilson Memorial 47, Monticello 36

Woodstock Central 51, Skyline 41

