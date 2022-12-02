AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. North, Ohio 67, Point Pleasant 10

Cameron 59, Oak Glen 39

Chapmanville 54, Herbert Hoover 50

Doddridge County 60, South Harrison 23

Hurricane 45, Lincoln County 30

James Wood, Va. 55, Jefferson 37

Liberty Raleigh 59, Van 20

Linsly 49, Bellaire, Ohio 40

PikeView 39, Bluefield 29

Pocahontas County 55, Covington, Va. 28

Ripley 67, Point Pleasant 10

Riverside 40, Oak Hill 21

Trinity 46, Braxton County 36

