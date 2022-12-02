Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. North, Ohio 67, Point Pleasant 10
Cameron 59, Oak Glen 39
Chapmanville 54, Herbert Hoover 50
Doddridge County 60, South Harrison 23
Hurricane 45, Lincoln County 30
James Wood, Va. 55, Jefferson 37
Liberty Raleigh 59, Van 20
Linsly 49, Bellaire, Ohio 40
PikeView 39, Bluefield 29
Pocahontas County 55, Covington, Va. 28
Ripley 67, Point Pleasant 10
Riverside 40, Oak Hill 21
Trinity 46, Braxton County 36
___
