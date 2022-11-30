AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 53, Belmont 52

Algoma 46, Kewaunee 39

Almond-Bancroft 90, Stockbridge 11

Appleton East 73, Oshkosh North 61

Ashwaubenon 46, Shawano 41

Baraboo 69, Wisconsin Dells 60

Bay Port 65, West De Pere 58

Blair-Taylor 81, Melrose-Mindoro 45

Brillion 58, New Holstein 56

Brookfield East 61, Slinger 42

Catholic Memorial 83, Waukesha North 22

Chilton 58, Valders 54

Coleman 50, Lena 44

Crivitz 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17

Cuba City 70, Belleville 52

Deerfield 66, Palmyra-Eagle 27

Elcho 30, Tigerton 28

Elkhorn Area 54, Whitewater 47

Fall River 54, Cambria-Friesland 31

Fort Atkinson 58, Wisconsin Heights 34

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Marinette 44

Franklin 59, Muskego 49

Freedom 64, Amherst 27

Gillett 51, Gresham Community 33

Green Bay Preble 62, D.C. Everest 39

Green Bay Southwest 59, Seymour 33

Hillsboro 63, Wauzeka-Steuben 43

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 37

Hustisford 58, Horicon 42

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Pittsville 35

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaukauna 82, Appleton West 54

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 70, Racine Case 33

Kenosha Tremper 51, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Ripon 54

Kewaskum 57, Winneconne 44

Kickapoo 49, Wonewoc-Center 33

Kiel 49, Sheboygan Falls 39

Kimberly 60, Appleton North 40

Lake Mills 57, Marshall 23

Sports

  • Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

  • Ohio State is 5 in second-to-last CFP rankings behind USC

  • Tiger Woods doesn't 'have much left in this leg' to compete

  • Hugh Freeze asks Auburn fans for 'chance to earn your trust'

    • Living Word Lutheran 63, Williams Bay 43

    Lourdes Academy 59, Dodgeland 20

    Luxemburg-Casco 43, Oconto Falls 29

    Markesan 54, Rio 49

    Menasha 56, Clintonville 22

    Middleton 83, Madison West 26

    Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Hamilton 25

    Necedah 35, Weston 30

    Neenah 72, Fond du Lac 61

    Neillsville 49, Columbus Catholic 24

    New Berlin Eisenhower 52, Brookfield Central 39

    New London 78, Wausau East 16

    Oakfield 78, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

    Oconto 59, Southern Door 51

    Omro 59, Lomira 37

    Pardeeville 57, Princeton/Green Lake 15

    Pius XI Catholic 49, Muskego 21

    Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25

    Racine Park 74, Madison Memorial 49

    Roncalli 60, Two Rivers 46

    Royall 74, Ithaca 53

    Saint Thomas More 66, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39

    Sauk Prairie 49, Dodgeville 36

    Sheboygan Christian 64, Ozaukee 57

    Shorewood 93, Racine Case 52

    Sparta 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 35

    St. Marys Springs 49, Campbellsport 27

    Superior 75, Rockford, Minn. 14

    Suring 51, Wausaukee 44

    Tri-County 51, Marion 11

    University School of Milwaukee 79, Kenosha Christian Life 34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Verona Area 50, Sun Prairie West 46

    Watertown 53, Whitnall 30

    Waupun 57, Plymouth 35

    Wauwatosa West 65, Brown Deer 47

    Westfield Area 62, Cambridge 39

    Weyauwega-Fremont 59, Port Edwards 23

    Whitefish Bay 63, Milwaukee Riverside University 23

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62, Mayville 17

    Wisconsin Lutheran 59, Wauwatosa East 46

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Marathon 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.