Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 47, Meeker, Colo. 42
American Prep WV 72, Manila 47
Bryce Valley 53, Green River 30
Draper APA 55, South Summit 40
Kanab 55, Duchesne 35
Morgan 56, Syracuse 48
Piute 58, Tintic 12
Rangely, Colo. 55, Intermountain Christian 16
DELTA TOURNAMENT=
North Summit 56, Maeser Prep Academy 22
SHANNON JOHNSON CLASSIC=
Emery 57, Manti 38
Manti 42, Uintah 36
Viewmont 61, Pine View 36
Wasatch 65, Union 36
___
