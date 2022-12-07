Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 48, Sherwood 35
Century 49, Tuscarora 46
Col. Richardson 54, Cambridge/SD 44
Damascus 51, Albert Einstein 40
Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Gunston Day 27
Early College, Del. 60, Salisbury 49
Forest Park 89, Reginald Lewis 6
Harwood Southern 66, Great Mills 46
Hayfield, Va. 50, Gwynn Park 44
Laurel 41, Friendly 38
Laurel, Del. 50, Holly Grove 25
Linganore 57, South Carroll 47
Oakdale 51, Winters Mill 16
Richard Montgomery 71, Rockville 23
Walt Whitman 47, Northwood 12
Walter Johnson 63, Watkins Mill 11
Wicomico 59, Mardela 1
Wootton 49, Northwest - Mtg 13
