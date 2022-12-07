AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

December 7, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 48, Sherwood 35

Century 49, Tuscarora 46

Col. Richardson 54, Cambridge/SD 44

Damascus 51, Albert Einstein 40

Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Gunston Day 27

Early College, Del. 60, Salisbury 49

Forest Park 89, Reginald Lewis 6

Harwood Southern 66, Great Mills 46

Hayfield, Va. 50, Gwynn Park 44

Laurel 41, Friendly 38

Laurel, Del. 50, Holly Grove 25

Linganore 57, South Carroll 47

Oakdale 51, Winters Mill 16

Richard Montgomery 71, Rockville 23

Walt Whitman 47, Northwood 12

Walter Johnson 63, Watkins Mill 11

Wicomico 59, Mardela 1

Wootton 49, Northwest - Mtg 13

