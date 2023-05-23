Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Wittgren from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Max Catillo to Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Trevor Larnach on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Recalled OF Matt Wallner from St. Paul (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Adam Cimber from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Ernie Clement from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and INF Otto Lopez to Buffalo. Transferred RHP Mitch White to the 60- day IL from his rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF T.J. Friedl from the 10-day IL. Optioned RF Will Benson to Louisville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Dylan Covey to the active roster. Optioned RHP Andrew Bellatti to Lehigh Valley (IL).

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Brian Goodwin. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Sam Plash.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Daniel Molinari.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Justin Thompson and RHP Justin Tymochko.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Joe Johnson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released 1b Brock Ephan and RHP Mason McAlister.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Brendan Smith.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Released K Brandon McManus. Signed DT Tyler Lancaster.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jack Campbell to a rookie contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Jadakis Bonds. Released TE Nick Guggemos.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with RB Austin Ekeler on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Kenny Willekes. Signed WR Lucky Jackson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C John Michael Schmitz to a rookie contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns. Waived DT Robert Cooper.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Ferro Gardner.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux and G Remi Poirier from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Promoted Tara Schwinn to manager of marketing and team business services.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Atlanta United M Luiz Araujo an undisclosed amount for not leaving the field in a timely manner and orderly manner in a match on May 20 against Chicago.

United States National Soccer

United States National Soccer Team — Named Sascha Pilippi interim head coach of the U.S Men’s Futsal National Team.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN — Named Nathan Kronewetter head women’s soccer coach.

CREIGHTON — Named Adam Kessenich assistant women’s volleyball coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Andrew Francis assistant men’s basketball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Nadira Evans director of operations for women’s basketball.

MONMOUTH (Ill.) — Named Michelle DeCoud head women’s basketball coach.

SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Riley Conroy assistant men’s basketball coach.

UT-Martin — Promoted Brandon Butcher to football defensive coordinator.