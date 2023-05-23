Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Wittgren from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Max Catillo to Omaha.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Trevor Larnach on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Recalled OF Matt Wallner from St. Paul (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Adam Cimber from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Ernie Clement from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and INF Otto Lopez to Buffalo. Transferred RHP Mitch White to the 60- day IL from his rehab assignment.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF T.J. Friedl from the 10-day IL. Optioned RF Will Benson to Louisville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Dylan Covey to the active roster. Optioned RHP Andrew Bellatti to Lehigh Valley (IL).
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Brian Goodwin. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Sam Plash.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Daniel Molinari.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Justin Thompson and RHP Justin Tymochko.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Joe Johnson.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released 1b Brock Ephan and RHP Mason McAlister.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Brendan Smith.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Released K Brandon McManus. Signed DT Tyler Lancaster.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jack Campbell to a rookie contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Jadakis Bonds. Released TE Nick Guggemos.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with RB Austin Ekeler on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Kenny Willekes. Signed WR Lucky Jackson.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C John Michael Schmitz to a rookie contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns. Waived DT Robert Cooper.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Ferro Gardner.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux and G Remi Poirier from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Promoted Tara Schwinn to manager of marketing and team business services.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Atlanta United M Luiz Araujo an undisclosed amount for not leaving the field in a timely manner and orderly manner in a match on May 20 against Chicago.
United States National Soccer
United States National Soccer Team — Named Sascha Pilippi interim head coach of the U.S Men’s Futsal National Team.
COLLEGE
ADRIAN — Named Nathan Kronewetter head women’s soccer coach.
CREIGHTON — Named Adam Kessenich assistant women’s volleyball coach.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Andrew Francis assistant men’s basketball coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Nadira Evans director of operations for women’s basketball.
MONMOUTH (Ill.) — Named Michelle DeCoud head women’s basketball coach.
SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Riley Conroy assistant men’s basketball coach.
UT-Martin — Promoted Brandon Butcher to football defensive coordinator.