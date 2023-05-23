AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated PressMay 23, 2023 GMT

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Wittgren from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Max Catillo to Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Trevor Larnach on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Recalled OF Matt Wallner from St. Paul (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Adam Cimber from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Ernie Clement from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and INF Otto Lopez to Buffalo. Transferred RHP Mitch White to the 60- day IL from his rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF T.J. Friedl from the 10-day IL. Optioned RF Will Benson to Louisville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Dylan Covey to the active roster. Optioned RHP Andrew Bellatti to Lehigh Valley (IL).

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Brian Goodwin. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Sam Plash.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Daniel Molinari.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Justin Thompson and RHP Justin Tymochko.

Soccer

    • TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Joe Johnson.

    TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released 1b Brock Ephan and RHP Mason McAlister.

    WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Brendan Smith.

    BASKETBALL

    National Basketball Association

    NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access.

    FOOTBALL

    National Football League

    DENVER BRONCOS — Released K Brandon McManus. Signed DT Tyler Lancaster.

    DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jack Campbell to a rookie contract.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Jadakis Bonds. Released TE Nick Guggemos.

    LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with RB Austin Ekeler on a one-year contract.

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Kenny Willekes. Signed WR Lucky Jackson.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C John Michael Schmitz to a rookie contract.

    SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns. Waived DT Robert Cooper.

    WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Ferro Gardner.

    HOCKEY

    National Hockey League

    DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux and G Remi Poirier from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

    Minor League Hockey

    East Coast Hockey League

    ECHL — Promoted Tara Schwinn to manager of marketing and team business services.

    SOCCER

    Major League Soccer

    MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Atlanta United M Luiz Araujo an undisclosed amount for not leaving the field in a timely manner and orderly manner in a match on May 20 against Chicago.

    United States National Soccer

    United States National Soccer Team — Named Sascha Pilippi interim head coach of the U.S Men’s Futsal National Team.

    COLLEGE

    ADRIAN — Named Nathan Kronewetter head women’s soccer coach.

    CREIGHTON — Named Adam Kessenich assistant women’s volleyball coach.

    FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Andrew Francis assistant men’s basketball coach.

    MEMPHIS — Named Nadira Evans director of operations for women’s basketball.

    MONMOUTH (Ill.) — Named Michelle DeCoud head women’s basketball coach.

    SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Riley Conroy assistant men’s basketball coach.

    UT-Martin — Promoted Brandon Butcher to football defensive coordinator.

