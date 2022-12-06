AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 48, Argenta-Oreana 14

Abingdon 65, Ridgewood 31

Arcola 57, Blue Ridge 13

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 61, Shelbyville 48

Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 54

Biggsville West Central 66, Galva 40

Breese Mater Dei 48, Breese Central 43

Bridgeview AQSA 37, Lombard (CPSA) 34

Camp Point Central 47, Illini West (Carthage) 36

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 64, Okaw Valley 29

Chester 46, Sparta 44

Chicago CICS-Longwood 50, Tilden 16

Christopher 90, Cobden 21

Cissna Park 56, Chrisman 8

Clifton Central 51, Donovan 42

Clinton 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 36

Coal City 50, Manteno 34

Colfax Ridgeview 47, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 23

Columbia 51, Trenton Wesclin 22

Crete-Monee 45, Thornridge 14

DeKalb 52, Larkin 49

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 71, El Paso-Gridley 45

Dupo 46, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 19

Effingham St. Anthony 73, Altamont 70

Fairfield 52, Carmi White County 33

Fieldcrest 61, Lexington 20

Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Illinois Lutheran 17

Gillespie 55, Auburn 51

Goreville 68, Marion 58

Granite City 56, East Alton-Wood River 47

Grant Park 51, Momence 32

Hall 43, Mendota 25

Harrisburg 70, Cairo 43

Havana 27, Elmwood 21

Herrin 63, Murphysboro 31

Heyworth 32, Stanford Olympia 30

Highland 57, Belleville West 44

    • Hyde Park 48, Payton 37

    Illini Bluffs 54, Illini Central 19

    Illinois Valley Central 56, Peoria Christian 28

    Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Wheaton Academy 49

    Kankakee 69, Harvey Thornton 29

    Kankakee Grace Christian 44, Cullom Tri-Point 40

    Kelly 61, Chicago Little Village 1

    Lake Forest 47, Zion Benton 31

    LeRoy 45, Fisher 36

    Lincoln 64, Rantoul 16

    Marist 50, Morgan Park 32

    Massac County 64, Mounds Meridian 31

    McGivney Catholic High School 72, Metro-East Lutheran 8

    Monmouth-Roseville 53, Erie/Prophetstown 25

    Moweaqua Central A&M 36, Athens 30

    Mt. Pulaski 65, Midwest Central 58

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 58, Carrollton 27

    Nazareth 69, Oswego East 40

    Newton 56, Edwards County 41

    Nokomis 35, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 30

    North Clay 63, Dieterich 43

    Oswego 46, Streamwood 28

    Paris 48, Marshall 40

    Peotone 47, Herscher 46

    Pittsfield 41, Rushville-Industry 20

    Plainfield East 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48

    Plainfield North 49, Minooka 40

    Princeton 52, Kewanee 35

    Princeville 47, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 38

    Putnam County 37, Midland 23

    Raymond Lincolnwood 44, Mount Olive 38

    Reed-Custer 55, Lisle 49

    Roanoke-Benson 51, Henry 12

    Robinson 58, Casey-Westfield 23

    Rock Bridge, Mo. 65, Quincy Notre Dame 58

    Rockridge 57, Riverdale 18

    Seneca 52, Ottawa Marquette 48

    Sherrard 58, Orion 26

    South Fork 40, South County 28

    St. Bede 40, Sterling Newman 36

    St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Maroa-Forsyth 35

    Stagg 61, Shepard 44

    Staunton 48, Roxana 31

    Stillman Valley 62, Rochelle 37

    Taylorville 48, Mahomet-Seymour 46

    Teutopolis 48, Pana 36

    Thornwood 55, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 27

    Tolono Unity 40, Urbana 30

    Tremont 66, Eureka 58

    Tuscola 50, Champaign St. Thomas More 39

    Urbana University 47, Arthur Christian 28

    Vandalia 55, Flora 48

    Warrensburg-Latham 50, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 34

    Williamsville 42, Buffalo Tri-City 39

    Wilmington 35, Streator 26

    Woodlawn 43, Wayne City 34

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Brimfield vs. North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River), ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.