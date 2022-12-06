Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 48, Argenta-Oreana 14
Abingdon 65, Ridgewood 31
Arcola 57, Blue Ridge 13
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 61, Shelbyville 48
Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 54
Biggsville West Central 66, Galva 40
Breese Mater Dei 48, Breese Central 43
Bridgeview AQSA 37, Lombard (CPSA) 34
Camp Point Central 47, Illini West (Carthage) 36
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 64, Okaw Valley 29
Chester 46, Sparta 44
Chicago CICS-Longwood 50, Tilden 16
Christopher 90, Cobden 21
Cissna Park 56, Chrisman 8
Clifton Central 51, Donovan 42
Clinton 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 36
Coal City 50, Manteno 34
Colfax Ridgeview 47, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 23
Columbia 51, Trenton Wesclin 22
Crete-Monee 45, Thornridge 14
DeKalb 52, Larkin 49
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 71, El Paso-Gridley 45
Dupo 46, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 19
Effingham St. Anthony 73, Altamont 70
Fairfield 52, Carmi White County 33
Fieldcrest 61, Lexington 20
Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Illinois Lutheran 17
Gillespie 55, Auburn 51
Goreville 68, Marion 58
Granite City 56, East Alton-Wood River 47
Grant Park 51, Momence 32
Hall 43, Mendota 25
Harrisburg 70, Cairo 43
Havana 27, Elmwood 21
Herrin 63, Murphysboro 31
Heyworth 32, Stanford Olympia 30
Highland 57, Belleville West 44
Hyde Park 48, Payton 37
Illini Bluffs 54, Illini Central 19
Illinois Valley Central 56, Peoria Christian 28
Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Wheaton Academy 49
Kankakee 69, Harvey Thornton 29
Kankakee Grace Christian 44, Cullom Tri-Point 40
Kelly 61, Chicago Little Village 1
Lake Forest 47, Zion Benton 31
LeRoy 45, Fisher 36
Lincoln 64, Rantoul 16
Marist 50, Morgan Park 32
Massac County 64, Mounds Meridian 31
McGivney Catholic High School 72, Metro-East Lutheran 8
Monmouth-Roseville 53, Erie/Prophetstown 25
Moweaqua Central A&M 36, Athens 30
Mt. Pulaski 65, Midwest Central 58
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 58, Carrollton 27
Nazareth 69, Oswego East 40
Newton 56, Edwards County 41
Nokomis 35, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 30
North Clay 63, Dieterich 43
Oswego 46, Streamwood 28
Paris 48, Marshall 40
Peotone 47, Herscher 46
Pittsfield 41, Rushville-Industry 20
Plainfield East 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48
Plainfield North 49, Minooka 40
Princeton 52, Kewanee 35
Princeville 47, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 38
Putnam County 37, Midland 23
Raymond Lincolnwood 44, Mount Olive 38
Reed-Custer 55, Lisle 49
Roanoke-Benson 51, Henry 12
Robinson 58, Casey-Westfield 23
Rock Bridge, Mo. 65, Quincy Notre Dame 58
Rockridge 57, Riverdale 18
Seneca 52, Ottawa Marquette 48
Sherrard 58, Orion 26
South Fork 40, South County 28
St. Bede 40, Sterling Newman 36
St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Maroa-Forsyth 35
Stagg 61, Shepard 44
Staunton 48, Roxana 31
Stillman Valley 62, Rochelle 37
Taylorville 48, Mahomet-Seymour 46
Teutopolis 48, Pana 36
Thornwood 55, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 27
Tolono Unity 40, Urbana 30
Tremont 66, Eureka 58
Tuscola 50, Champaign St. Thomas More 39
Urbana University 47, Arthur Christian 28
Vandalia 55, Flora 48
Warrensburg-Latham 50, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 34
Williamsville 42, Buffalo Tri-City 39
Wilmington 35, Streator 26
Woodlawn 43, Wayne City 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brimfield vs. North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River), ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/