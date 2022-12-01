Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts 1. Benet (4) 5-1 40 2. Hersey 6-1 32 3. Loyola 4-1 31 4. Fremd 6-0 30 5. Stevenson 4-1 20 6. O'Fallon 4-1 16 (tie) Bolingbrook 6-0 16 8. Kenwood 6-0 12 9. Geneva 3-1 8 10. Lyons 5-1 7

Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal Community 2. Hononegah 1. Whitney Young 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts 1. Nazareth (4) 5-0 40 2. Carmel 5-1 36 3. Peoria Central 6-0 31 4. Montini 5-1 29 5. Washington 5-0 21 6. Geneseo 5-0 19 7. Deerfield 6-0 18 8. Lincoln 6-0 10 9. Peoria Notre Dame 7-0 9 10. Oak Forest 3-2 2 (tie) Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 5-0 2 (tie) Rockford Boylan 4-1 2

Others receiving votes: Rochester 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts 1. Quincy Notre Dame (4) 5-0 40 2. Fieldcrest 7-0 35 3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 0-2 33 4. Stillman Valley 7-0 26 5. Teutopolis 3-1 21 6. Princeton 5-0 15 (tie) Byron 5-0 15 8. Paris 5-0 10 9. Pana 7-1 8 10. Canton 6-3 5

Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts 1. Galena (3) 5-0 39 2. Okawville (1) 5-0 37 3. Mendon Unity 7-0 29 4. Neoga 5-0 27 4. Havana 6-0 27 6. Tuscola 8-0 17 7. Effingham St. Anthony 7-0 12 8. Orangeville 5-1 9 9. Brimfield 6-2 7 (tie) Christopher 5-0 7

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Gibault 5. Altamont 2. Carrollton 1. Tri-County 1.