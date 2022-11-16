AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 16, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Prep Academy 48, Traders Point Christian 25

Andrean 45, Crown Point 42

Austin 62, New Washington 43

Avon 69, Terre Haute South 28

Bedford N. Lawrence 61, Bloomington South 27

Beech Grove 42, Indpls Lutheran 27

Bellmont 64, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 19

Bethesda Christian 37, Indiana Deaf 26

Bloomfield 41, Edgewood 28

Bloomington North 62, Martinsville 40

Bluffton 50, Mississinewa 48

Borden 73, Crothersville 23

Brownstown 59, Trinity Lutheran 43

Cambridge City 40, Muncie Burris 25

Carroll (Flora) 60, N. White 44

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55, Huntington North 32

Cascade 60, Decatur Central 51

Caston 49, Rossville 23

Central Noble 51, Bethany Christian 39

Chesterton 69, Hammond Morton 25

Clinton Prairie 69, Taylor 12

Columbia City 55, Ft. Wayne Snider 50

Columbus North 73, Southport 40

Corydon 52, Paoli 36

Crawford Co. 72, N. Harrison 43

Crawfordsville 33, Fountain Central 32

Culver 42, Winamac 33

Danville 82, Speedway 48

Delphi 48, Lebanon 41, OT

Delta 64, New Castle 42

Eastern Hancock 60, Union (Modoc) 22

Elkhart 67, New Prairie 59

Evansville Mater Dei 41, Southridge 36

Evansville North 61, Heritage Hills 40

Evansville Reitz 81, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 29

Faith Christian 58, Frontier 41

Forest Park 52, Gibson Southern 49

    • Franklin Central 58, New Palestine 54

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55, Fremont 36

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, E. Noble 53

    Ft. Wayne Luers 65, Ft. Wayne South 37

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Heritage 39

    Garrett 58, Ft. Wayne North 35

    Greenfield 45, Richmond 27

    Hamilton Hts. 43, Guerin Catholic 22

    Hamilton Southeastern 55, Center Grove 52, OT

    Highland 65, Hanover Central 46

    Homestead 80, Norwell 42

    Indpls Attucks 46, Indiana Math and Science Academy 32

    Indpls Ben Davis 69, Plainfield 33

    Indpls Brebeuf 56, Sheridan 40

    Indpls Cathedral 55, University 43

    Indpls Park Tudor 59, Indpls Tindley 42

    Indpls Roncalli 65, Indpls Pike 61

    Jasper 54, Evansville Bosse 17

    Jay Co. 67, Oak Hill 42

    Jeffersonville 65, Providence 50

    Kankakee Valley 77, Michigan City Marquette 39

    Knightstown 41, Daleville 30

    Kouts 52, N. Newton 16

    Lakeland 47, Wawasee 31

    Lapel 56, Wabash 47

    Lawrenceburg 45, Oldenburg 35

    Leo 50, Eastside 32

    Linton 48, Barr-Reeve 31

    Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 56, LaPorte LaLumiere 49

    Madison Shawe 50, Hauser 47

    Madison-Grant 44, Marion 40, OT

    Manchester 46, Adams Central 43, OT

    Mishawaka 47, Argos 36

    Mishawaka Marian 58, Merrillville 44

    Mitchell 54, Loogootee 38

    Monroe Central 58, Wes-Del 24

    Mooresville 44, Brownsburg 37

    Morgan Twp. 57, Michigan City 27

    N. Montgomery 33, Frankfort 27

    Northeastern 51, Union Co. 38

    Northview 49, Parke Heritage 34

    Northwestern 47, Tipton 31

    Orleans 55, Shoals 29

    Owen Valley 58, W. Vigo 39

    Penn 64, Glenn 32

    Perry Central 53, S. Spencer 50

    Peru 43, Whitko 25

    Pioneer 65, Clinton Central 64

    Plymouth 56, Bremen 46

    Portage 63, Illiana Christian 25

    Princeton 54, Evansville Harrison 34

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 73, Indpls Washington 16

    Randolph Southern 38, Cowan 33

    S. Bend Adams 41, Jimtown 31

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 47, S. Bend Clay 27

    S. Bend Washington 95, S. Bend Riley 13

    S. Knox 53, Dubois 44

    S. Ripley 51, S. Decatur 27

    Shakamak 39, Clay City 27

    Shelbyville 48, Greensburg 41

    Southwood 45, Eastern (Greentown) 21

    Springs Valley 44, N. Daviess 36

    Sullivan 72, White River Valley 47

    Tecumseh 58, Wood Memorial 38

    Terre Haute North 48, Rantoul, Ill. 36

    Tri 62, Hagerstown 21

    Union (Dugger) 32, Red Hill, Ill. 25

    Valparaiso 68, Hammond Central 20

    Victory College Prep 31, Christel House Manual 28

    Vincennes 57, Pike Central 36

    Washington Twp. 69, Wheeler 16

    Western 63, Maconaquah 26

    Western Boone 57, Covington 25

    Westview 37, Lakewood Park 18

    Winchester 69, Yorktown 57

    Zionsville 58, Carmel 37

    Johnson County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Greenwood 40, Greenwood Christian 18

    Indian Creek 66, Franklin 56

    Whiteland 71, Edinburgh 30

    Lafayette Tournament=

    First Round=

    Lafayette Catholic 47, Lafayette Jeff 10

    Lafayette Harrison 61, Benton Central 48

    McCutcheon 52, Rensselaer 46

    Twin Lakes 60, W. Lafayette 45

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Indpls Shortridge vs. Indpls Irvington, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

