AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Cathedral (9) 2-0 224 1
2. Indpls Ben Davis 2-0 204 2
3. Penn (1) 0-0 145 6
4. Chesterton (2) 1-0 138 7
5. Brownsburg 2-0 98 10
6. Homestead 2-0 96 8
7. Fishers 1-1 80 3
8. Carmel 1-1 69 4
9. Anderson 2-0 66 NR
10. Bloomington North 1-0 63 9

Others receiving votes:

Lawrence North 53. Westfield 48. Valparaiso 31. Kokomo 26. Lawrence Central 17. Warren Central 13. Northridge 12. Noblesville 9. Indpls N. Central 8. Lafayette Jeff 8. Mishawaka 8. Bloomington South 6. Gary West 6. Goshen 6. Zionsville 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (8) 2-0 214 2
2. Mishawaka Marian (3) 0-0 206 1
3. Indpls Brebeuf 1-0 144 8
4. Greensburg 0-0 105 10
5. Peru 1-0 89 NR
6. N. Daviess 2-0 77 NR
7. Delta 1-0 69 NR
8. Norwell 0-1 66 7
9. Connersville 1-1 58 5
(tie) Culver Academy 1-0 58 NR

Others receiving votes:

Glenn 55. Leo 53. S. Bend Washington 52. New Castle 49. Beech Grove 24. Ft. Wayne Concordia 24. Northwestern 20. Lebanon 14. W. Noble 12. Heritage Christian 10. Heritage Hills 8. Benton Central 8. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 7. Oak Hill 6. Tippecanoe Valley 6. Guerin Catholic 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (8) 1-0 212 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0-0 180 2
3. Eastside (2) 1-0 146 6
4. Carroll (Flora) 1-0 144 3
5. Brownstown (1) 1-0 108 4
6. Central Noble 1-0 103 T9
7. Eastern Hancock 1-0 90 T9
8. S. Spencer 1-0 84 NR
9. Gary 21st Century (1) 2-0 63 2
10. Wapahani 1-1 61 7

Sports

  • Tiger Woods doesn't 'have much left in this leg' to compete

  • Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension

  • US-Iran match reflects a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

  • Attorney: As QB Watson returns, accusers say 'we matter'

    • Others receiving votes:

    Indpls Park Tudor 57. Northeastern 54. Providence 44. Lafayette Catholic 21. Clinton Prairie 17. S. Knox 17. Monroe Central 10. Winchester 9. Sullivan 7. Prairie Hts. 7. Triton Central 6.

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Bloomfield (1) 2-0 202 6
    2. Edinburgh (6) 2-0 198 5
    3. Barr-Reeve (3) 1-1 178 1
    4. Jac-Cen-Del (1) 1-1 103 4
    5. Indpls Lutheran 0-0 102 9
    6. Ev. Christian (1) 3-0 98 NR
    7. Argos 1-0 84 NR
    8. Tindley 0-2 76 7
    9. Loogootee 1-2 71 3
    10. Covington 3-1 59 NR
    (tie) Triton 1-0 59 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    Springs Valley 55. Blue River 24. Borden 20. Greenwood Christian 19. Shakamak 16. Ev. Day 15. Fountain Central 15. Elkhart Christian 12. Orleans 8. Christian Academy 7. Tri 7. Clay City 6. N. White 6.<

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.