AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 35, Frankton 29

Bedford N. Lawrence 73, Gibson Southern 43

Brownsburg 69, Franklin Central 28

Cambridge City 63, Union (Modoc) 40

Cannelton 40, Crothersville 29

Central Noble 44, Angola 30

Chesterton 69, Michigan City 34

Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 32

Crown Point 55, Portage 39

Danville 75, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39

Eastbrook 60, Mississinewa 42

Edgewood 44, Cloverdale 17

Faith Christian 69, Delphi 65

Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47

Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15

Ft. Wayne Snider 60, Ft. Wayne South 14

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 59

Greencastle 51, W. Vigo 38

Greenwood 43, Martinsville 20

Hammond Noll 80, Calumet 15

Hanover Central 49, Whiting 32

Homestead 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55

Indian Creek 76, Owen Valley 47

Indiana Deaf 66, Indpls Riverside 17

Indpls Herron 52, Christel House Manual 22

Indpls N. Central 52, Indpls Pike 38

Kankakee Valley 70, Lowell 40

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Central 60, Merrillville 18

Lawrenceburg 53, Richmond 22

Lebanon 54, Crawfordsville 21

Madison Shawe 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 61

Mooresville 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 24

N. Newton 47, Hebron 39

N. Putnam 54, S. Putnam 44

NorthWood 45, Concord 31

Northeastern 82, Centerville 28

Norwell 52, Huntington North 34

Sports

  • Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal

  • South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

  • US coach Berhalter to draw on Dutch lessons at World Cup

  • If NFL had its way, Deshaun Watson's return would be on hold

    • Oak Hill 51, Elwood 11

    River Forest 41, Wheeler 38

    Southport 67, Bloomington North 57

    Sullivan 58, Northview 42

    Tell City 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23

    Triton Central 61, Waldron 25

    Vincennes 58, Salem 34

    Warren Central 79, Carmel 64

    Warsaw 60, Indpls Ben Davis 50

    Washington Twp. 69, Boone Grove 18

    Western Boone 76, Tri-West 75, 3OT

    Whiteland 53, Plainfield 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.