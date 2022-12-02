AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beech Grove 48, Indpls Shortridge 37

Bethany Christian 62, Prairie Hts. 39

Blackford 85, New Castle 45

Bloomington South 40, Terre Haute North 28

Bremen 76, Jimtown 60

Carroll (Flora) 51, Western 47

Cascade 80, Parke Heritage 41

Cass 49, Manchester 38

Castle 45, Jasper 35

Center Grove 49, Indpls Cathedral 32

Clay City 50, Riverton Parke 31

Covenant Christian 45, Indpls Ritter 14

Covington 39, N. Montgomery 35

Delphi 64, Frankfort 24

Donovan, Ill. 54, S. Newton 41

Dubois 47, Springs Valley 19

E. Central 50, Madison 45

Eastern (Pekin) 44, Providence 29

Eastern Hancock 58, Tipton 51

Elkhart 40, Glenn 35

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 48, Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 33

Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Lakewood Park 19

Hagerstown 36, Cowan 34

Indiana Christian 87, Evansville North 63

Indpls Roncalli 64, Heritage Christian 61, OT

Indpls Washington 32, Phalen 23

Jeffersonville 65, Floyd Central 46

Lanesville 59, Henryville 16

Lapel 38, Greenfield 36

Linton 57, Eastern (Greene) 28

N. Central (Farmersburg) 72, Shakamak 35

N. Decatur 49, Oldenburg 31

N. Harrison 50, New Albany 37

Rensselaer 58, Winamac 40

Rossville 58, N. White 40

S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Kouts 43

S. Spencer 66, Hancock Co., Ky. 56

Scottsburg 57, Corydon 43

Seymour 46, Brownstown 33

    • Southmont 52, Attica 22

    Southridge 44, Tell City 11

    Switzerland Co. 59, Crothersville 24

    Terre Haute South 50, S. Vermillion 13

    Tippecanoe Valley 62, Plymouth 36

    Tri 57, Blue River 23

    Trinity Lutheran 71, Edinburgh 21

    University 74, Anderson Prep Academy 18

    Vincennes Rivet 41, Bloomfield 38

    W. Lafayette 64, Carmel 59

    Wapahani 62, Cambridge City 24

    Wawasee 44, Elkhart Christian 16

    Westview 55, W. Noble 29

    Wood Memorial 61, Washington Catholic 28

    Yorktown 52, Guerin Catholic 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

