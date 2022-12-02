Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beech Grove 48, Indpls Shortridge 37
Bethany Christian 62, Prairie Hts. 39
Blackford 85, New Castle 45
Bloomington South 40, Terre Haute North 28
Bremen 76, Jimtown 60
Carroll (Flora) 51, Western 47
Cascade 80, Parke Heritage 41
Cass 49, Manchester 38
Castle 45, Jasper 35
Center Grove 49, Indpls Cathedral 32
Clay City 50, Riverton Parke 31
Covenant Christian 45, Indpls Ritter 14
Covington 39, N. Montgomery 35
Delphi 64, Frankfort 24
Donovan, Ill. 54, S. Newton 41
Dubois 47, Springs Valley 19
E. Central 50, Madison 45
Eastern (Pekin) 44, Providence 29
Eastern Hancock 58, Tipton 51
Elkhart 40, Glenn 35
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 48, Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 33
Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Lakewood Park 19
Hagerstown 36, Cowan 34
Indiana Christian 87, Evansville North 63
Indpls Roncalli 64, Heritage Christian 61, OT
Indpls Washington 32, Phalen 23
Jeffersonville 65, Floyd Central 46
Lanesville 59, Henryville 16
Lapel 38, Greenfield 36
Linton 57, Eastern (Greene) 28
N. Central (Farmersburg) 72, Shakamak 35
N. Decatur 49, Oldenburg 31
N. Harrison 50, New Albany 37
Rensselaer 58, Winamac 40
Rossville 58, N. White 40
S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Kouts 43
S. Spencer 66, Hancock Co., Ky. 56
Scottsburg 57, Corydon 43
Seymour 46, Brownstown 33
Southmont 52, Attica 22
Southridge 44, Tell City 11
Switzerland Co. 59, Crothersville 24
Terre Haute South 50, S. Vermillion 13
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Plymouth 36
Tri 57, Blue River 23
Trinity Lutheran 71, Edinburgh 21
University 74, Anderson Prep Academy 18
Vincennes Rivet 41, Bloomfield 38
W. Lafayette 64, Carmel 59
Wapahani 62, Cambridge City 24
Wawasee 44, Elkhart Christian 16
Westview 55, W. Noble 29
Wood Memorial 61, Washington Catholic 28
Yorktown 52, Guerin Catholic 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/