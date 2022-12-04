Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 47, Atlantic 40
AGWSR, Ackley 54, Oelwein 37
Algona 72, Charles City 21
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 66, Hillcrest Academy 10
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Waverly-Shell Rock 47
Central Elkader 60, Springville 55
Denison-Schleswig 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41
Estherville Lincoln Central 70, West Hancock, Britt 22
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 36
Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Muscatine 37
Lynnville-Sully 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 39
Marion 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28
Northeast, Goose Lake 58, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48
Orient-Macksburg 37, Moulton-Udell 25
Ottumwa 41, Fairfield 19
Riceville 65, Colo-NESCO 7
Sheldon 64, South O’Brien, Paullina 40
Spencer 53, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 33
Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Janesville 19
Waterloo, West 71, Mason City 26
Waukee Northwest 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 19
Wayne, Corydon 51, Seymour 31
Westwood, Sloan 64, Hinton 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Underwood vs. IKM-Manning, ppd. to Dec 3rd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/