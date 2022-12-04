AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 47, Atlantic 40

AGWSR, Ackley 54, Oelwein 37

Algona 72, Charles City 21

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 66, Hillcrest Academy 10

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Waverly-Shell Rock 47

Central Elkader 60, Springville 55

Denison-Schleswig 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41

Estherville Lincoln Central 70, West Hancock, Britt 22

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 36

Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Muscatine 37

Lynnville-Sully 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 39

Marion 57, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28

Northeast, Goose Lake 58, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48

Orient-Macksburg 37, Moulton-Udell 25

Ottumwa 41, Fairfield 19

Riceville 65, Colo-NESCO 7

Sheldon 64, South O’Brien, Paullina 40

Spencer 53, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 33

Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Janesville 19

Waterloo, West 71, Mason City 26

Waukee Northwest 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 19

Wayne, Corydon 51, Seymour 31

Westwood, Sloan 64, Hinton 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Underwood vs. IKM-Manning, ppd. to Dec 3rd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.