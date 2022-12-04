Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedar Rapids Xavier 81, Waverly-Shell Rock 80
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 81, Des Moines, Hoover 53
Charles City 78, Algona 75
Colo-NESCO 47, Riceville 36
Danville 63, Wapello 46
Decorah 57, Center Point-Urbana 52
Estherville Lincoln Central 66, West Hancock, Britt 47
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 36
Grand View Christian 89, Hudson 57
Iowa City High 51, Muscatine 50
Janesville 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 44
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 66, Denison-Schleswig 59
Marion 65, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 39
Ottumwa 67, Fairfield 50
Rock Island, Ill. 74, Dubuque, Hempstead 38
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Spencer 59
Solon 75, West Branch 61
South O’Brien, Paullina 51, Sheldon 50
Waukee 76, Linn-Mar, Marion 48
Wayne, Corydon 63, Seymour 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Underwood vs. IKM-Manning, ppd. to Dec 3rd.
