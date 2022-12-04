AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedar Rapids Xavier 81, Waverly-Shell Rock 80

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 81, Des Moines, Hoover 53

Charles City 78, Algona 75

Colo-NESCO 47, Riceville 36

Danville 63, Wapello 46

Decorah 57, Center Point-Urbana 52

Estherville Lincoln Central 66, West Hancock, Britt 47

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 36

Grand View Christian 89, Hudson 57

Iowa City High 51, Muscatine 50

Janesville 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 44

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 66, Denison-Schleswig 59

Marion 65, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 39

Ottumwa 67, Fairfield 50

Rock Island, Ill. 74, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Spencer 59

Solon 75, West Branch 61

South O’Brien, Paullina 51, Sheldon 50

Waukee 76, Linn-Mar, Marion 48

Wayne, Corydon 63, Seymour 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Underwood vs. IKM-Manning, ppd. to Dec 3rd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

