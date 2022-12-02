AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Plaine 39, Iowa Valley, Marengo 33

Bettendorf 72, Cedar Rapids, Washington 66

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 78, Treynor 60

Cedar Falls 75, Waterloo, East 71

Clear Lake 69, Charles City 64, 2OT

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 81, Cedar Valley Christian School 24

Dunkerton 89, Clarksville 32

Fort Dodge 42, Boone 38

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Cherokee, Washington 55

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Woodbury Central, Moville 18

Hudson 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 54

Iowa City West 56, Davenport, West 51

Johnson-Brock, Neb. 57, Sidney 49

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Lawton-Bronson 45

Lisbon 67, Tipton 59

Marshalltown 57, Newton 46

Newman Catholic, Mason City 76, Bishop Garrigan 58

Regina, Iowa City 55, Benton Community 51

Ruthven-Ayrshire 65, West Bend-Mallard 43

South Hamilton, Jewell 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 60

Western Christian 69, West Sioux 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alta-Aurelia vs. Ridge View, ppd. to Dec 1st.

Colo-NESCO vs. Baxter, ppd. to Dec 1st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.