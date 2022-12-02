Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Plaine 39, Iowa Valley, Marengo 33
Bettendorf 72, Cedar Rapids, Washington 66
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 78, Treynor 60
Cedar Falls 75, Waterloo, East 71
Clear Lake 69, Charles City 64, 2OT
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 81, Cedar Valley Christian School 24
Dunkerton 89, Clarksville 32
Fort Dodge 42, Boone 38
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Cherokee, Washington 55
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Woodbury Central, Moville 18
Hudson 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 54
Iowa City West 56, Davenport, West 51
Johnson-Brock, Neb. 57, Sidney 49
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Lawton-Bronson 45
Lisbon 67, Tipton 59
Marshalltown 57, Newton 46
Newman Catholic, Mason City 76, Bishop Garrigan 58
Regina, Iowa City 55, Benton Community 51
Ruthven-Ayrshire 65, West Bend-Mallard 43
South Hamilton, Jewell 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 60
Western Christian 69, West Sioux 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alta-Aurelia vs. Ridge View, ppd. to Dec 1st.
Colo-NESCO vs. Baxter, ppd. to Dec 1st.
