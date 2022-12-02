Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 54, Oelwein 37
Assumption, Davenport 63, Davenport, Central 31
B-G-M 38, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Baxter 82, Colo-NESCO 20
Benton Community 53, Regina, Iowa City 44
Bishop Garrigan 85, Newman Catholic, Mason City 18
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 60, Okoboji, Milford 42
Cherokee, Washington 73, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60
Collins-Maxwell 60, BCLUW, Conrad 42
Grand View Christian 49, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 44
Hudson 54, Union Community, LaPorte City 41
Iowa Valley, Marengo 57, Belle Plaine 33
Johnson-Brock, Neb. 57, Sidney 49
Kingsley-Pierson 47, Lawton-Bronson 45
Knoxville 57, PCM, Monroe 51
Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Woodward-Granger 30
Newton 53, Marshalltown 30
Osage 40, Riceville 37
PAC-LM 74, Webster City 21
Pleasantville 35, Twin Cedars, Bussey 22
Ruthven-Ayrshire 39, West Bend-Mallard 36
South Hamilton, Jewell 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 36
Spirit Lake 56, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Logan-Magnolia 45
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 31, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28
Unity Christian 56, LeMars 55
West Central Valley, Stuart 41, Glidden-Ralston 40
Western Christian 61, West Sioux 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/