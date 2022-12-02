AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 54, Oelwein 37

Assumption, Davenport 63, Davenport, Central 31

B-G-M 38, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Baxter 82, Colo-NESCO 20

Benton Community 53, Regina, Iowa City 44

Bishop Garrigan 85, Newman Catholic, Mason City 18

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 60, Okoboji, Milford 42

Cherokee, Washington 73, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60

Collins-Maxwell 60, BCLUW, Conrad 42

Grand View Christian 49, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 44

Hudson 54, Union Community, LaPorte City 41

Iowa Valley, Marengo 57, Belle Plaine 33

Johnson-Brock, Neb. 57, Sidney 49

Kingsley-Pierson 47, Lawton-Bronson 45

Knoxville 57, PCM, Monroe 51

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Woodward-Granger 30

Newton 53, Marshalltown 30

Osage 40, Riceville 37

PAC-LM 74, Webster City 21

Pleasantville 35, Twin Cedars, Bussey 22

Ruthven-Ayrshire 39, West Bend-Mallard 36

South Hamilton, Jewell 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 36

Spirit Lake 56, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Logan-Magnolia 45

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 31, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28

Unity Christian 56, LeMars 55

West Central Valley, Stuart 41, Glidden-Ralston 40

Western Christian 61, West Sioux 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

