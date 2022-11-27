AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 27, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 51, South O’Brien, Paullina 22

Ankeny Centennial 46, Iowa City Liberty High School 35

Central Elkader 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40

Glenwood 48, Carroll 41

Newell-Fonda 79, West Liberty 57

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Vinton-Shellsburg 56

Saint Ansgar 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Worthington, Minn. 55

Solon 67, Nodaway Valley 42

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Bishop Garrigan 93, Providence Academy, Minn. 89

Hopkins, Minn. 61, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

