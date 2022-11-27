Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 51, South O’Brien, Paullina 22
Ankeny Centennial 46, Iowa City Liberty High School 35
Central Elkader 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40
Glenwood 48, Carroll 41
Newell-Fonda 79, West Liberty 57
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Vinton-Shellsburg 56
Saint Ansgar 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Worthington, Minn. 55
Solon 67, Nodaway Valley 42
St. Thomas Academy Tournament=
Bishop Garrigan 93, Providence Academy, Minn. 89
Hopkins, Minn. 61, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51
___
