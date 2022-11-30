Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37, Riverside, Oakland 25
Alburnett 38, Midland, Wyoming 32
Ankeny 46, Waukee 42
Ankeny Centennial 52, Urbandale 21
Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Oelwein 25
Beckman, Dyersville 45, West Branch 18
Benton Community 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43
Burlington Notre Dame 76, West Burlington 57
Carlisle 50, Nevada 31
Central City 53, North Cedar, Stanwood 47
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Assumption, Davenport 49
Clarinda 61, Red Oak 17
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 52, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Glenwood 57
Dallas Center-Grimes 52, ADM, Adel 30
Davenport, North 55, Bettendorf 43
Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Marshalltown 18
Diagonal 49, East Union, Afton 29
Dike-New Hartford 78, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Lisbon 44
Edgewood-Colesburg 35, Calamus-Wheatland 34
English Valleys, North English 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 23
Grand View Christian 52, Des Moines, Lincoln 50
Highland, Riverside 51, Hillcrest Academy 24
Hudson 46, Grundy Center 41
Iowa City West 61, Clear Creek-Amana 47
Johnston 59, Waukee Northwest 32
Keota 46, Belle Plaine 17
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43, Carroll 41
Logan-Magnolia 51, Tri-Center, Neola 39
MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Sheldon 39
Marion 36, Linn-Mar, Marion 35
Mediapolis 75, Central Lee, Donnellson 40
Montezuma 70, H-L-V, Victor 11
Monticello 56, Tipton 34
North Linn, Troy Mills 81, Easton Valley 22
North Polk, Alleman 73, Pella 46
North Scott, Eldridge 64, Davenport, West 17
Oskaloosa 56, Fairfield 29
Pella Christian 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45
Pleasant Valley 64, Clinton 14
Regina, Iowa City 75, Maquoketa 72
Seymour 52, Moulton-Udell 21
Shenandoah 56, Southwest Valley 20
Southeast Polk 54, Indianola 45
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 55, Harlan 53
Twin Cedars, Bussey 44, Wayne, Corydon 26
Valley Community, Elgin 59, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 48
Wapello 49, Pekin 32
Waterloo, West 71, Waterloo, East 28
Winfield-Mount Union 68, Louisa-Muscatine 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. Glidden-Ralston, ccd.
Atlantic vs. AC/GC, ppd.
BCLUW, Conrad vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.
Ballard vs. Norwalk, ppd.
Bishop Garrigan vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Boyer Valley, Dunlap vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. OA-BCIG, ppd.
Dunkerton vs. Clarksville, ppd.
George-Little Rock vs. Sioux Center, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ppd.
Mason City vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.
Newell-Fonda vs. Western Christian, ppd.
North Butler, Greene vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.
Okoboji, Milford vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 1st.
Perry vs. Boone, ppd.
Riceville vs. Tripoli, ppd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Gilbert, ppd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd. to Dec 5th.
Unity Christian vs. LeMars, ppd. to Dec 1st.
Webster City vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
West Monona vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ccd.
Woodbury Central, Moville vs. East Sac County, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/