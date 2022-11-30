AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37, Riverside, Oakland 25

Alburnett 38, Midland, Wyoming 32

Ankeny 46, Waukee 42

Ankeny Centennial 52, Urbandale 21

Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Oelwein 25

Beckman, Dyersville 45, West Branch 18

Benton Community 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43

Burlington Notre Dame 76, West Burlington 57

Carlisle 50, Nevada 31

Central City 53, North Cedar, Stanwood 47

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Assumption, Davenport 49

Clarinda 61, Red Oak 17

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 52, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Glenwood 57

Dallas Center-Grimes 52, ADM, Adel 30

Davenport, North 55, Bettendorf 43

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Marshalltown 18

Diagonal 49, East Union, Afton 29

Dike-New Hartford 78, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18

East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Lisbon 44

Edgewood-Colesburg 35, Calamus-Wheatland 34

English Valleys, North English 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 23

Grand View Christian 52, Des Moines, Lincoln 50

Highland, Riverside 51, Hillcrest Academy 24

Hudson 46, Grundy Center 41

Iowa City West 61, Clear Creek-Amana 47

Johnston 59, Waukee Northwest 32

Keota 46, Belle Plaine 17

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43, Carroll 41

Logan-Magnolia 51, Tri-Center, Neola 39

MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Sheldon 39

    • Marion 36, Linn-Mar, Marion 35

    Mediapolis 75, Central Lee, Donnellson 40

    Montezuma 70, H-L-V, Victor 11

    Monticello 56, Tipton 34

    North Linn, Troy Mills 81, Easton Valley 22

    North Polk, Alleman 73, Pella 46

    North Scott, Eldridge 64, Davenport, West 17

    Oskaloosa 56, Fairfield 29

    Pella Christian 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45

    Pleasant Valley 64, Clinton 14

    Regina, Iowa City 75, Maquoketa 72

    Seymour 52, Moulton-Udell 21

    Shenandoah 56, Southwest Valley 20

    Southeast Polk 54, Indianola 45

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 55, Harlan 53

    Twin Cedars, Bussey 44, Wayne, Corydon 26

    Valley Community, Elgin 59, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 48

    Wapello 49, Pekin 32

    Waterloo, West 71, Waterloo, East 28

    Winfield-Mount Union 68, Louisa-Muscatine 21

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Akron-Westfield vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd. to Jan 5th.

    Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. Glidden-Ralston, ccd.

    Atlantic vs. AC/GC, ppd.

    BCLUW, Conrad vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.

    Ballard vs. Norwalk, ppd.

    Bishop Garrigan vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd. to Dec 12th.

    Boyer Valley, Dunlap vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.

    Denison-Schleswig vs. OA-BCIG, ppd.

    Dunkerton vs. Clarksville, ppd.

    George-Little Rock vs. Sioux Center, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ppd.

    Mason City vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.

    Newell-Fonda vs. Western Christian, ppd.

    North Butler, Greene vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.

    Okoboji, Milford vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 1st.

    Perry vs. Boone, ppd.

    Riceville vs. Tripoli, ppd.

    Roland-Story, Story City vs. Gilbert, ppd.

    Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd. to Dec 5th.

    Unity Christian vs. LeMars, ppd. to Dec 1st.

    Webster City vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

    West Monona vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ccd.

    Woodbury Central, Moville vs. East Sac County, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.