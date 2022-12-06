AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baxter 79, Martensdale-St. Marys 30

Boyden-Hull 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Center Point-Urbana 70, Anamosa 30

Central Decatur, Leon 81, Lamoni 48

Coon Rapids-Bayard 71, Stanton 32

Davenport, Central 61, Dubuque, Hempstead 42

Estherville Lincoln Central 54, North Union 36

Grundy Center 67, North Mahaska, New Sharon 56

Heartland Christian 52, Hamburg 17

Holy Trinity 74, Highland, Riverside 24

Humboldt 83, Spirit Lake 77

Johnston 40, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24

Lewis Central 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 97, Edgewood-Colesburg 22

Manson Northwest Webster 67, South Central Calhoun 55

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 64, Central Elkader 44

Murray 46, Wayne, Corydon 31

Nevada 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Beckman, Dyersville 51

Norwalk 62, Winterset 56, OT

Perry 56, Ogden 54

Riverside, Oakland 67, Griswold 23

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49

Wahlert, Dubuque 72, Mount Vernon 47

Waterloo Christian School 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49

West Harrison, Mondamin 62, Tri-Center, Neola 32

Woodbine 74, East Mills 58

Woodward-Granger 78, Glidden-Ralston 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waukon vs. Monticello, ppd.

