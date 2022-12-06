Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baxter 79, Martensdale-St. Marys 30
Boyden-Hull 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Center Point-Urbana 70, Anamosa 30
Central Decatur, Leon 81, Lamoni 48
Coon Rapids-Bayard 71, Stanton 32
Davenport, Central 61, Dubuque, Hempstead 42
Estherville Lincoln Central 54, North Union 36
Grundy Center 67, North Mahaska, New Sharon 56
Heartland Christian 52, Hamburg 17
Holy Trinity 74, Highland, Riverside 24
Humboldt 83, Spirit Lake 77
Johnston 40, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24
Lewis Central 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 97, Edgewood-Colesburg 22
Manson Northwest Webster 67, South Central Calhoun 55
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 64, Central Elkader 44
Murray 46, Wayne, Corydon 31
Nevada 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Beckman, Dyersville 51
Norwalk 62, Winterset 56, OT
Perry 56, Ogden 54
Riverside, Oakland 67, Griswold 23
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49
Wahlert, Dubuque 72, Mount Vernon 47
Waterloo Christian School 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49
West Harrison, Mondamin 62, Tri-Center, Neola 32
Woodbine 74, East Mills 58
Woodward-Granger 78, Glidden-Ralston 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waukon vs. Monticello, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/