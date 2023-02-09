Stonehill visits Reid and Merrimack

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-14, 8-3 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-16, 7-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -4; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces the Stonehill Skyhawks after Ziggy Reid scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 70-66 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Warriors are 5-6 on their home court. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 11.5 assists per game led by Javon Bennett averaging 2.6.

The Skyhawks are 8-3 in conference play. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Burnett averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is shooting 53.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Max Zegarowski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Andrew Sims is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .