Stony Brook slips past William & Mary 71-66 in overtime

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 17 points and Stony Brook held off William & Mary 71-66 in overtime on Thursday night.

Stephenson-Moore added five assists for the Seawolves (10-18, 6-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Keenan Fitzmorris finished with 14 points and four blocks. Frankie Policelli scored 13.

Ben Wight finished with 21 points and nine rebounds to pace the Tribe (10-18, 5-10). Anders Nelson added 18 points and three steals, while Jack Karasinski scored nine.

Policelli made a layup 17 seconds into overtime and the Seawolves never trailed again. Wight’s layup with 12 seconds remaining sent the game to OT tied at 62.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Stony Brook hosts Hofstra and William & Mary visits Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .