Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta-Aurelia 61, Harris-Lake Park 26
Bellevue 47, Easton Valley 19
Burlington 46, Danville 38
Burlington Notre Dame 56, Albia 34
Carlisle 70, Des Moines Christian 53
Clarke, Osceola 56, Mount Ayr 50
Clarksville 65, Rockford 20
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, New London 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 43, Audubon 22
Crestwood, Cresco 45, Denver 38
Earlham 54, Grand View Christian 51
East Mills 66, Diagonal 42
Essex 61, Hamburg 29
Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Algona 30
H-L-V, Victor 34, English Valleys, North English 29
Hinton 62, Western Christian 38
Holy Trinity 50, WACO, Wayland 42
Independence 64, Charles City 36
Johnston 69, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24
Louisa-Muscatine 43, Keota 39
Moravia 36, Tri-County, Thornburg 35
New Hampton 55, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40
Ogden 55, Greene County 21
Quad Cities, Ill. 46, Morning Star 32
River Valley, Correctionville 71, Whiting 40
Shenandoah 38, Underwood 31
Southeast Polk 54, Iowa City Liberty High School 35
Union Community, LaPorte City 64, Central City 54
Waukon 73, MFL-Mar-Mac 70
West Central Valley, Stuart 61, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26
West Fork, Sheffield 46, Forest City 30
West Marshall, State Center 55, South Hardin 26
Westwood, Sloan 71, Akron-Westfield 44
Wilton 53, Wapello 26
Winterset 56, Creston 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/