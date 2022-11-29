AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 61, Harris-Lake Park 26

Bellevue 47, Easton Valley 19

Burlington 46, Danville 38

Burlington Notre Dame 56, Albia 34

Carlisle 70, Des Moines Christian 53

Clarke, Osceola 56, Mount Ayr 50

Clarksville 65, Rockford 20

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, New London 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 43, Audubon 22

Crestwood, Cresco 45, Denver 38

Earlham 54, Grand View Christian 51

East Mills 66, Diagonal 42

Essex 61, Hamburg 29

Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Algona 30

H-L-V, Victor 34, English Valleys, North English 29

Hinton 62, Western Christian 38

Holy Trinity 50, WACO, Wayland 42

Independence 64, Charles City 36

Johnston 69, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24

Louisa-Muscatine 43, Keota 39

Moravia 36, Tri-County, Thornburg 35

New Hampton 55, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40

Ogden 55, Greene County 21

Quad Cities, Ill. 46, Morning Star 32

River Valley, Correctionville 71, Whiting 40

Shenandoah 38, Underwood 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Southeast Polk 54, Iowa City Liberty High School 35

Union Community, LaPorte City 64, Central City 54

Waukon 73, MFL-Mar-Mac 70

West Central Valley, Stuart 61, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26

West Fork, Sheffield 46, Forest City 30

West Marshall, State Center 55, South Hardin 26

Westwood, Sloan 71, Akron-Westfield 44

Wilton 53, Wapello 26

Winterset 56, Creston 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.